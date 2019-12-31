finanzen.net
Essen und Rendite frei Haus? Online-Lieferdienste erfreuen sich wachsender Beliebtheit. Erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Vontobel in diese Branche investieren könnten.-w-
02.06.2020 17:00

Keysights 5G Device Test and Validation Solutions Selected by CETECOM to Address Global Certification Requirements

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that CETECOM has selected Keysights comprehensive 5G emulation solutions to address global 5G new radio (NR) certification requirements.

CETECOM, a provider of independent consulting, testing and certification services with global accreditations for testing a wide range of telecommunication products, selected Keysights 5G solutions to deliver services for certifying 5G NR devices according to the latest 3GPP standards and mobile operator acceptance plans. Keysights solutions support test cases mandated by GCF and PTCRB for regulatory radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) and protocol testing, as well as by major mobile operators.

Mobile operators around the world are ramping deployments of 5G services to support applications for consumers, industrial IoT, autonomous transportation, remote healthcare, and agriculture. According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), eighty-one device vendors are expected to commercially launch more than two-hundred and eighty 5G devices in sixteen different form factors. Keysights 5G solutions enable this ecosystem to verify the performance of a device in any form factor and in any 3GPP frequency band.

"CETECOMs selection of Keysights 5G test solutions reflects their confidence in Keysights ability to help speed 5G commercialization around the world, said Scott Bryden, vice president Wireless Industry Solutions at Keysight Technologies. "Keysights early research and development in 5G has produced a comprehensive range of solutions that device vendors and mobile operators use to support global 5G deployments.

Thirty percent of 5G devices announced to date support mmWave bands, also referred to as frequency range 2 (FR2). CETECOM selected Keysights 5G solutions to address the growing demand for device certification in FR2 using over-the-air (OTA) test methods.

"Were pleased to work with Keysight, a company that shares our commitment to quality, reliability and flexibility, said Wilfried Klassmann, Managing Director (CEO) for CETECOM. "Keysights dedication to measurement integrity and accurate results will enable us to deliver test and certification services that offer a worldwide market access to high-performing devices for a wide range of 5G use cases.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3 in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.05.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.05.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

25.05.20Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
12.05.20Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
28.05.20Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
26.05.20Keysight Technologies Misses Quarterly Targets On Coronavirus Disruptions
12.05.20Top-Rated Stocks To Watch: Keysight Technologies Nears Buy Point With Earnings Due
27.05.20Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
01.06.20Keysight Technologies upgraded to overweight at J.P. Morgan
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Video: JDE Peet's: IPO geklappt - und nun?
Free-Trade-Aktion mit der Consorsbank  Société Générale-Derivate ab 1.000 Euro kostenfrei handeln
RWE mit Zug nach oben
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kämpft um EMA200
Ein einmaliger Crash?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Zahl der 22. Woche: 17.000  (pro Minute)
Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur 6,70 Euro am Tag  schon minimaler Verzicht macht Sie zum Millionär
So holen Sie Ihr Geld vom falschen Konto zurück
Italiens Sparer bekommen Renditen, von denen die Deutschen nur träumen können
So profitieren Sie vom Immobilienboom  auch ohne Eigentum
Mit diesen sechs Tipps hat jeder Erfolg auf Instagram

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX pendelt um 12.000er-Marke -- Wall Street uneins -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- VW, Roche, Airbus im Fokus

Porsche-Chef Blume soll wohl VW-Markenchef werden. Moody's stuft Covestro ab auf Baa2. Facebook-Mitarbeiter kritisieren Umgang der Firma mit Trump-Post. Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein. Streit um geplante Stellenstreichungen bei Renault geht in neue Runde - Finanzspritze bewilligt. Erstes US-Glyphosat-Urteil gegen Bayer wird in Berufung verhandelt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:09 Uhr
DAX pendelt um 12.000er-Marke -- Wall Street uneins -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- VW, Roche, Airbus im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:10 Uhr
Facebook-Mitarbeiter kritisieren Umgang der Firma mit Trump-Post - Facebook-Aktie schwach
Ausland
17:07 Uhr
Bank of America verspricht Milliarden-Spende im Kampf gegen Rassen-Probleme
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
ITM Power plcA0B57L
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB