Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company,
together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm
Incorporated, has established the mobile industrys first announced 5G
New Radio (NR) data call in the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode,
accelerating global deployments in all major 3GPP frequency bands
including Time Division Duplex (TDD)
and FDD.
This industry milestone was achieved using Qualcomm Technologies
second-generation Snapdragon
X55 5G modem with integrated multi-mode support and Keysights 5G
network emulation solutions. Keysight enables device makers to validate
5G NR multi-mode (FDD and TDD) designs in both non-standalone (NSA) and
stand-alone (SA) modes.
"Our close 5G collaboration with Keysight, initiated more than two years
ago, has resulted in yet another great achievement. Such collaborations
have accelerated our ability to power upcoming 5G launches in 2019 and
enrich the lives of consumers, said Prashant Dogra, vice president,
engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Keysights end-to-end
5G solutions provide device makers the flexibility they need to
rapidly validate multi-mode designs in nearly any form factor,
accelerating their ability to address global requirements to deliver a
new era of connected experiences. Keysights 5G network emulation
solutions based on Keysight's
UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform uniquely enable device makers to
validate 5G NR devices across protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio
resource management (RRM) in both sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2)
spectrum for both 5G NR NSA and SA modes.
"Keysights first-to-market 5G solutions enable OEMs using the
Snapdragon X55 5G modem to speed validations of 5G devices that are used
for a wide range of exciting use cases, stated Lucas Hansen, senior
director in Keysight's wireless test group. "These use cases include
smartphones with download speeds of up to 7 Gbps, as well as industrial
IoT, always-connected PCs and fixed wireless access applications.
The two companies jointly showcased automotive and virtual reality (VR)
application demonstrations at last months MWC
Barcelona (MWC19), bringing together many of the latest 5G
innovations and leading-edge technology. Both applications require
ultra-low latency to provide a truly immersive user experience.
Automotive applications also depend on ultra-reliable communication to
guarantee an immediate response to any hazard the vehicle may encounter.
Earlier this year, Keysight announced that a joint demonstration with
Qualcomm Technologies at CES 2019 used the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and
Keysights 5G network emulation solutions to showcase an IIoT
application. In December 2018, the two companies demonstrated a 3GPP
5G NR standalone (SA) mode IP data transfer, accelerating mobile
operators ability to deploy 5G NR without using the LTE network as an
anchor.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysights industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
