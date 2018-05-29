finanzen.net
01.04.2019 20:28
Keysights 5G Test Solutions and Qualcomm® Snapdragon X55 5G Modem Establish Mobile Industrys First Announced 5G NR Data Call in FDD Mode

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company, together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, has established the mobile industrys first announced 5G New Radio (NR) data call in the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode, accelerating global deployments in all major 3GPP frequency bands including Time Division Duplex (TDD) and FDD.

This industry milestone was achieved using Qualcomm Technologies second-generation Snapdragon X55 5G modem with integrated multi-mode support and Keysights 5G network emulation solutions. Keysight enables device makers to validate 5G NR multi-mode (FDD and TDD) designs in both non-standalone (NSA) and stand-alone (SA) modes.

"Our close 5G collaboration with Keysight, initiated more than two years ago, has resulted in yet another great achievement. Such collaborations have accelerated our ability to power upcoming 5G launches in 2019 and enrich the lives of consumers, said Prashant Dogra, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Keysights end-to-end 5G solutions provide device makers the flexibility they need to rapidly validate multi-mode designs in nearly any form factor, accelerating their ability to address global requirements to deliver a new era of connected experiences. Keysights 5G network emulation solutions  based on Keysight's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform  uniquely enable device makers to validate 5G NR devices across protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) in both sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) spectrum for both 5G NR NSA and SA modes.

"Keysights first-to-market 5G solutions enable OEMs using the Snapdragon X55 5G modem to speed validations of 5G devices that are used for a wide range of exciting use cases, stated Lucas Hansen, senior director in Keysight's wireless test group. "These use cases include smartphones with download speeds of up to 7 Gbps, as well as industrial IoT, always-connected PCs and fixed wireless access applications.

The two companies jointly showcased automotive and virtual reality (VR) application demonstrations at last months MWC Barcelona (MWC19), bringing together many of the latest 5G innovations and leading-edge technology. Both applications require ultra-low latency to provide a truly immersive user experience. Automotive applications also depend on ultra-reliable communication to guarantee an immediate response to any hazard the vehicle may encounter.

Earlier this year, Keysight announced that a joint demonstration with Qualcomm Technologies at CES 2019 used the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and Keysights 5G network emulation solutions to showcase an IIoT application. In December 2018, the two companies demonstrated a 3GPP 5G NR standalone (SA) mode IP data transfer, accelerating mobile operators ability to deploy 5G NR without using the LTE network as an anchor.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysights industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

