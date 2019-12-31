Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Arcadyan has selected Keysights 5G test platforms to validate consumer premises equipment (CPE) for fixed wireless access applications (FWA).

Arcadyan, a Taiwanese-based provider of broadband access, multimedia and wireless technology solutions, will use Keysights UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to support a 5G fixed wireless access market expected to increase at a CAGR of 97 percent between 2019 and 2026, surpassing USD 46 billion by 2026. This growth is primarily driven by a demand for high-speed broadband and low latency connectivity in homes and businesses, including smart factories that are ramping up deployments of machine-to-machine IoT applications.

"Were pleased to support a growing 5G device ecosystem that is accelerating deployments of CPEs for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services, said Cao Peng, senior director of Keysights communications solutions group. "The performance of high-speed wireless connectivity applications relies on infrastructure and devices that have undergone rigorous testing according to the latest standards for 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.

Keysight supports Arcadyan to create 5G products that deliver enhanced fixed broadband services in urban, suburban and rural environments. Keysights 5G device test solutions allow Arcadyan to verify modems, radio frequency (RF) transceivers, RF front-end (RFFE) and antenna modules used in commercial 5G CPE devices.

"Keysight has enabled Arcadyan to provide end-to-end solutions that allow consumers to access reliable broadband connectivity in their homes, said Yeh Doo, product manager - head of Arcadyan 5G product line. "We are now able to validate the performance of our designs that use 5G and other technologies, delivering seamless wireless connectivity experiences.

