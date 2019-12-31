finanzen.net
29.06.2020 17:00

Keysights 5G Test Solutions Enable Arcadyan to Validate Consumer Premises Equipment for Fixed Wireless Access Applications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Arcadyan has selected Keysights 5G test platforms to validate consumer premises equipment (CPE) for fixed wireless access applications (FWA).

Arcadyan, a Taiwanese-based provider of broadband access, multimedia and wireless technology solutions, will use Keysights UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to support a 5G fixed wireless access market expected to increase at a CAGR of 97 percent between 2019 and 2026, surpassing USD 46 billion by 2026. This growth is primarily driven by a demand for high-speed broadband and low latency connectivity in homes and businesses, including smart factories that are ramping up deployments of machine-to-machine IoT applications.

"Were pleased to support a growing 5G device ecosystem that is accelerating deployments of CPEs for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services, said Cao Peng, senior director of Keysights communications solutions group. "The performance of high-speed wireless connectivity applications relies on infrastructure and devices that have undergone rigorous testing according to the latest standards for 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.

Keysight supports Arcadyan to create 5G products that deliver enhanced fixed broadband services in urban, suburban and rural environments. Keysights 5G device test solutions allow Arcadyan to verify modems, radio frequency (RF) transceivers, RF front-end (RFFE) and antenna modules used in commercial 5G CPE devices.

"Keysight has enabled Arcadyan to provide end-to-end solutions that allow consumers to access reliable broadband connectivity in their homes, said Yeh Doo, product manager - head of Arcadyan 5G product line. "We are now able to validate the performance of our designs that use 5G and other technologies, delivering seamless wireless connectivity experiences.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3 in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

