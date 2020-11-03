Keysights 5G Test Solutions Enable ITRI to Advance Development of 5G Private Networks

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Keysights user equipment emulation (UEE) and radio access network (RAN) intelligence control (RIC) test solutions have been selected by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to advance development of 5G new radio (NR) private networks.

Keysights 5G test solutions enable ITRI, an applied technology research institute based in Taiwan, to validate designs supporting network function virtualization (NFV) and mobile edge computing (MEC). These interconnected solutions allow ITRI to verify the performance and interoperability of network equipment deployed in an open radio access network (RAN), across the entire protocol stack. The use of connected software and hardware platforms across the workflow aims to accelerate development, integration and deployment of 5G private networks.

"ITRI is focused on advanced research and development activities aimed at driving industrial development, creating greater economic value and enhancing social well-being, said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysights network access test group. "We are pleased they selected Keysights 5G test solutions to accelerate development of products for 5G private networks that use open standard interfaces to deliver advanced connectivity services for manufacturing, healthcare and multi-media entertainment.

Keysights UEE emulation solution UeSIM enables ITRI to validate the performance of a network infrastructure under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack by emulating real network traffic over radio and O-RAN fronthaul interfaces. Keysights radio intelligence control solution, RICtest simulates O-RAN network elements such as radio units (O-RUs) and distributed units (O-DUs). RICtest provides advanced control functionality to increase efficiency and improve radio resource management in a RAN that uses NFV, MEC and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver ultra-reliable and low latency communications and enhanced mobile broadband services.

Cloud-native end-to-end solutions and AI-based software are needed for industries in their digital transformation. Keysights software-centric portfolio supports ITRI when delivering R&D results to industries with operations in Taiwan.

