Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that DEKRA has selected Keysight's end-to-end test solutions to certify 5G new radio (NR) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) devices, in compliance with a wide range of requirements, to improve safety in human interaction with technology, including vehicles.

DEKRA, a company that has actively worked to make the world a safer place for more than 90 years, recently announced that the company plans to extend its services for testing and certifying the performance and safety of 5G devices according to 3GPP and regulatory standards. Keysight's 5G test solutions allow test labs such as DEKRA validate devices equipped with 5G NR connectivity, in compliance with standards organizations and regulatory bodies such as 3GPP, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and ETSI. Keysights solutions support a leading number of test cases mandated by GCF and PTCRB for radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) and protocol testing.

"Keysight understands the complexity that can result from rapid technological development and increasing regulatory requirements, stated Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. "Were pleased to work with DEKRA to help validate the next generation of devices with 5G connectivity and strengthen confidence in new technologies.

Select lab sites at DEKRA will use Keysights suite of 5G network emulation solutions to support conformance and regulatory RF testing of 5G mobile devices in conducted and radiated test environments across Frequency Range 1 (FR1) and FR2 (mmWave). These solutions deliver accurate, repeatable and comprehensive performance and certification testing of wireless devices related to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), specific absorption rate (SAR) and dedicated short range communications (DSRC).

