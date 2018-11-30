finanzen.net
22.05.2019 17:07
Bewerten
(0)

Keysights Americas Laboratories Achieve Highest Level of Accreditation for Calibration Services, ISO/IEC 17025

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Keysight Americas 19 service centers in the United States, Brazil, Canada and Mexico have received accreditation for the 2017 version of ISO/IEC 17025 by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest multi-disciplinary accreditation body in North America. The company also released the Keysight Test Equipment Report which reveals the increasing challenges to achieving electronic hardware manufacturing quality and the impact of poor testing practices on the bottom line of businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005581/en/

What is the biggest challenge to maintaining product quality today? (Graphic: Business Wire)

What is the biggest challenge to maintaining product quality today? (Graphic: Business Wire)

ISO/IEC 17025 is the primary international standard for establishing laboratory competence and quality. The latest version of the standard to ensure calibration accuracy was published in 2017. ANAB assessors evaluate a laboratorys ability to produce precise, accurate test and calibration data. As part of the accreditation ANAB assessment, the best accuracy (lowest measurement uncertainty) is established for each measurement parameter in a scope-of-accreditation. The scopes for all Keysight laboratories can viewed at: www.keysight.com/find/accreditation. The scopes for these 19 laboratories can also be viewed at the ANAB website: https://www.anab.org/ under Lab Related Accredited Organizations.

"Keysight metrologists and quality experts work with and inside standards committees to ensure we meet evolving calibration standards in our laboratories, said Tom Ludden, general manager of Keysight's Managed Services Division Americas. "Keysight strives to provide our customers with accredited calibration services so they can manufacture the highest quality electronic hardware.

Keysight Test Equipment Report Highlights Connection Between Quality and Bottom Line

The Keysight Test Equipment Report is based on a survey conducted by Dimensional Research consisting of 306 participants that use test equipment for ensuring electronic device quality and testing. The survey sought to understand the current challenges for achieving electronic hardware manufacturing quality.

According to the survey, 64% of respondents confirmed that ensuring product quality is growing more difficult due to the increased complexity of electronics, and the corresponding complexities of testing required to measure quality. Respondents reported that quality challenges originate from growing customer demands and tighter tolerances to increasing manufacturing complexity and pace.

"The survey demonstrates that electronic hardware manufacturers are faced with numerous challenges to ensure quality and that achieving that quality is difficult due to the complexities of todays electronic products, said John Page, president, Keysight Global Services. "Respondents report that product quality issues can directly impact the bottom line by increasing costs, stalling market momentum and disappointing customers.

Product Quality Issues Hit the Bottom Line

While extreme product quality issues can make headlines, 92% of survey respondents said that they suffer significant business impact from error-prone test equipment. Survey respondents report that quality issues frequently impact the bottom line, citing increased costs to repair or dispose of defective products and lost business, potential lawsuits and regulatory penalties, as well as lost time-to-market or market advantages, damaged customer relationships and a tarnished brand.

Looking further into quality issues, survey respondents reported that testing equipment that is out of calibration has caused product rejection, recalls, loss and returns. Further, 49% of companies surveyed said that they lose $100,000 or more for every 1% of yield lost.

To download a complimentary copy of the Keysight report, visit: https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/pr/2019/22may-nr19071-report.pdf.

An infographic about the report is available here: https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/pr/2019/22may-nr19071-infographic.pdf

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

20.05.19Why Shares of Keysight Technologies Tumbled on Monday
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Euro Dollar: Worauf kommt es bei den EU Wahlen an?
Ölpreise nach Anstieg der US-Lagerbestände im Rückwärtsgang
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones erreicht Aufwärtsziele
Daimler will den Neuanfang
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu EUR/USD und Infineon: Keine Entwarnung!
5 Schritte zur Geldanlage - Meine erste Aktie
Sechs Fakten über die Deutschen und ihr Geld
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Pattsituation im Dow Jones
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesem Trick holen Sie sich mehr Handwerkerkosten zurück
So retten sie die Welt  und verdienen Geld dabei
Auf den neuen Scheinen sind auch kyrillische Buchstaben enthalten
Wie Grillkohle-Hersteller ihre Kunden täuschen
Das steckt hinter dem Genehmigungsstau am Bau

News von

Sixt-Aktie, Rheinmetall und Co.: Auf diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte setzt die UBS
BASF, SAP und Vonovia: Hier kaufen die Führungskräfte
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So sichern sich Anleger bis Weihnachten einen schönen Bonus
Massenweise Kündigungen: Gerichtsverfahren gegen Versicherer AXA rückt näher
Die Top-Aktien von Buffett & Co.: 18 heiße Favoriten von den besten Börsengurus

Heute im Fokus

DAX unentschlossen -- Dow im Minus -- Daimler bestätigt Prognose - Entscheidung über 'Projekt Zukunft' -- Commerzbank bestätigt Ziele 2019 -- Deutsche Bank, Wirecard, adidas, Siemens im Fokus

BVB-Transferoffensive: Brandt, Schulz und Hazard perfekt. Chinas Präsident Xi: Internationale Lage "immer komplizierter". Diageo bekräftigt Prognose. Lufthansa-Aktie rutscht weiter Richtung November-Tief. Dämpfer für QUALCOMM-Geschäftsmodell in US-Prozess. Delivery Hero: Platzierungspreis für Aktienoptionsprogramm 40,35 Euro.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:51 Uhr
DAX unentschlossen -- Dow im Minus -- Daimler bestätigt Prognose - Entscheidung über 'Projekt Zukunft' -- Commerzbank bestätigt Ziele 2019 -- Deutsche Bank, Wirecard, adidas, Siemens im Fokus
Sonstiges
17:11 Uhr
Anleihen kaufen - so gelingt der Anleihekauf
Aktie im Fokus
17:06 Uhr
PUMA-Aktien nähern sich nach Goldman-Studie ihrem Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400