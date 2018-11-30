Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Keysight
Americas 19 service centers in the United States, Brazil, Canada
and Mexico have received accreditation for the 2017 version of ISO/IEC
17025 by the ANSI
National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest multi-disciplinary
accreditation body in North America. The company also released the Keysight
Test Equipment Report
which reveals the increasing challenges
to achieving electronic hardware manufacturing quality and the impact of
poor testing practices on the bottom line of businesses.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005581/en/
What is the biggest challenge to maintaining product quality today? (Graphic: Business Wire)
ISO/IEC 17025 is the primary international standard for establishing
laboratory competence and quality. The latest version of the standard to
ensure calibration accuracy was published in 2017. ANAB assessors
evaluate a laboratorys ability to produce precise, accurate test and
calibration data. As part of the accreditation ANAB assessment, the best
accuracy (lowest measurement uncertainty) is established for each
measurement parameter in a scope-of-accreditation. The scopes for all
Keysight laboratories can viewed at: www.keysight.com/find/accreditation.
The scopes for these 19 laboratories can also be viewed at the ANAB
website: https://www.anab.org/
under Lab Related Accredited Organizations.
"Keysight metrologists and quality experts work with and inside
standards committees to ensure we meet evolving calibration standards in
our laboratories, said Tom Ludden, general manager of Keysight's
Managed Services Division Americas. "Keysight strives to provide our
customers with accredited calibration services so they can manufacture
the highest quality electronic hardware.
Keysight Test Equipment Report Highlights Connection Between Quality
and Bottom Line
The Keysight Test Equipment Report is based on a survey conducted by
Dimensional Research consisting of 306 participants that use test
equipment for ensuring electronic device quality and testing. The survey
sought to understand the current challenges for achieving electronic
hardware manufacturing quality.
According to the survey, 64% of respondents confirmed that ensuring
product quality is growing more difficult due to the increased
complexity of electronics, and the corresponding complexities of testing
required to measure quality. Respondents reported that quality
challenges originate from growing customer demands and tighter
tolerances to increasing manufacturing complexity and pace.
"The survey demonstrates that electronic hardware manufacturers are
faced with numerous challenges to ensure quality and that achieving that
quality is difficult due to the complexities of todays electronic
products, said John Page, president, Keysight Global Services.
"Respondents report that product quality issues can directly impact the
bottom line by increasing costs, stalling market momentum and
disappointing customers.
Product Quality Issues Hit the Bottom Line
While extreme product quality issues can make headlines, 92% of survey
respondents said that they suffer significant business impact from
error-prone test equipment. Survey respondents report that quality
issues frequently impact the bottom line, citing increased costs to
repair or dispose of defective products and lost business, potential
lawsuits and regulatory penalties, as well as lost time-to-market or
market advantages, damaged customer relationships and a tarnished brand.
Looking further into quality issues, survey respondents reported that
testing equipment that is out of calibration has caused product
rejection, recalls, loss and returns. Further, 49% of companies surveyed
said that they lose $100,000 or more for every 1% of yield lost.
To download a complimentary copy of the Keysight report, visit: https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/pr/2019/22may-nr19071-report.pdf.
An infographic about the report is available here: https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/pr/2019/22may-nr19071-infographic.pdf
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005581/en/