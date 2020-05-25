  • Suche
19.01.2021 17:00

Keysights Edge-to-core Portfolio Selected by Radisys to Create Open Radio Access Network Test Environment

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, that Radisys, a global provider of open radio access network (RAN) solutions, selected Keysights edge-to-core portfolio to establish a test lab that verifies interoperability between network elements and compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance.

Radisys selected Keysights user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform (UeSIM), radio unit simulator (RUSim), Open RAN Studio software and Keysights PROPSIM channel emulators to validate the performance of distributed units (DUs) and central units (CUs) under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack. As a strong proponent of open standard interfaces, Radisys turned to Keysight to set up a complete test lab for the company and its partners to verify interoperability between network elements and compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance.

Using Keysights user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform (UeSIM) and Radisys O-RAN infrastructure solutions, the companies achieved combined downlink and uplink data throughput speeds of more than two gigabits per second (Gbps) in time division multiplexing (TDD) mode in sub-6GHz frequency band.

"Were pleased to help Radisys establish a portfolio of open, virtualized and cloud-native solutions that allow mobile operators to create flexible telecom platforms based on 4G LTE or 5G new radio, said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight network access group. "Keysights holistic approach to testing enables Radisys to push the boundaries of their designs and deliver solutions that support innovative service offerings.

Radisys is part of an ecosystem of open RAN solutions that uses Keysights hardware and software test solutions to support service providers in their transition towards virtualized, disaggregated network platforms. The deployment of these networks delivers a diverse range of connectivity services that benefit enterprises in manufacturing, extraction, transportation, logistics and healthcare, as well as consumers.

"Keysights in-depth expertise in the O-RAN standards and end-to-end portfolio for open RAN validation enables us to accelerate development of world class O-RAN infrastructure solutions that support mobile operators ability to flexibly deliver a wide range of 5G use cases, said Prasad VTSV, vice president and head of Wireless R&D at Radisys. "We rely on collaborations with leading vendors such as Keysight to create solutions that give mobile operators the confidence to quickly and cost-effectively deploy new capabilities in multi-vendor networks.

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital end points, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.radisys.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

