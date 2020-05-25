Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has introduced a suite of end-to-end solutions that enables an ecosystem of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) vendors and mobile operators to verify interoperability, performance, conformance and security of multi-vendor 5G networks based on O-RAN standard interfaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005725/en/

Keysight Open RAN Architect solutions enable O-RAN vendors and mobile operators to verify interoperability, performance, conformance and security (Photo: Business Wire)

Many mobile operators are deploying cloud-native and virtualized radio access network (RAN) architectures based on specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance to deliver 5G services. The transition towards multi-vendor networks introduces interoperability and performance complexity. End-to-end testing, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC), as well as from early pre-silicon development to system integration, ensures performance levels are met. Comprehensive testing across a heterogeneous network enables vendors to extend the capabilities of their designs and mobile operators to deliver solutions that support innovative service offerings.

"Vendors of radio units (O-RUs), distributed units (O-DUs), central units (O-CUs) and RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) need integrated, virtualized and cloud native solutions to validate performance, establish interoperability between network elements and ensure compliance to the latest O-RAN and 3GPP specifications, said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysights network access group. "Keysights end-to-end open RAN solution portfolio enables this ecosystem to verify components across every level of the protocol stack, ensuring that subsystems perform as expected and cohesively.

Keysights Open RAN Architect (KORA) offers integrated solutions that accelerate the development, integration and deployment of O-RAN-compliant equipment. The suite is tailored to the supply chain workflow consisting of chipset makers, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), mobile operators and Open Test and Integration Centers (OTIC). Users can uniquely access a common set of solutions to simplify the sharing of results across the workflow from pre-silicon to cloud deployments.

Keysight joined the O-RAN Alliance shortly after its inception. Early engagement with key industry stakeholders has resulted in broad and deep expertise in the O-RAN standards. As editor of the O-RAN fronthaul conformance test specifications in the O-RAN Alliance, Keysights continuous contributions to the development of the O-RAN standards is enabling the industry to verify compliance of O-RUs and O-DUs to O-RAN specifications using approved O-RAN test cases. As the liaison of the O-RAN Alliance Security Task Group, Keysight is helping to drive industry efforts that address security in open RANs.

Keysights Open RAN Architect (KORA) includes Open RAN Studio, UeSIM, RuSIM, CoreSIM, DuSIM, CuSIM, RIC Test, ATI Pentest, CyPerf, Breaking Point, Vision Edge, IxNetwork, CloudPeak, and Nemo Outdoor.

The portfolio covers both 3GPP and O-RAN testing and is segmented to support the following key stakeholders:

Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA)  Chip Designer Suite

Enables chipset vendors to verify compliance of O-RAN designs to O-RAN specifications using O-RAN simulation tools prior to tape out, reducing development time.

Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA)  NEM Suite

Enables open RAN hardware and software vendors to verify compliance to O-RAN specifications and interoperability, ensuring each function integrates as expected into a multi-vendor open RAN.

Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA)  Operator Suite

Enables mobile operators to verify conformance, interoperability and performance of subsystems that drive new 5G service revenue opportunities.

Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA)  OTIC Suite

Enables OTICs to validate conformance, interoperability and performance using tools that adhere to the O-RAN specifications with thorough, repeatable and automated processes.

Additional information regarding Keysights Open RAN Architect suites and solutions are available at:

www.keysight.com/find/ORAN

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005725/en/