  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Mit grünem Wasserstoff in kurzer Zeit einen großen Schritt näher an die gesetzten Umweltziele. | Jetzt mehr erfahren-w-
30.11.2021 17:00

Keysights New Parallel Parametric Test System Delivers High Throughput and Cost-Effective Wafer Test

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Keysight P9002A parallel parametric test system, which provides high throughput and cost effective wafer test to accelerate time-to-market in R&D and lower cost-of-test in manufacturing.

The global semiconductor shortage has created a growing demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry, as well as digital devices and home appliances. Ongoing technology innovation in semiconductors is progressing rapidly, and the industry is facing a variety of technical challenges to adapt new materials, as well as miniaturization and 3D packaging processes. In addition, the complicated device design to target commercial applications like 5G, data center, artificial intelligence (AI) and automotive are increasing test parameters.

To address this challenge and enable manufacturers to quickly ramp capacity, Keysight has delivered the new P9002A parallel parametric test system, which offers cost-effective wafer test with high throughput, as well as a flexible option structure for up to 100 channels parallel test resources, including test capabilities required for parametric tests at each test resource. Keysights P9000 series provides software compatibility with SPECS software on 4080 series parametric testers, enables customers to utilize their existing test programs and test plans with data correlations.

Keysights new P9002A parallel parametric test system delivers the following key customer benefits:

  • Ability to add options based on test requirements, with license structure for cost effective budgeting.
  • Unique parametric test technologies and fast capacitance measurement generates improved throughput over the 4080 series parametric testers.
  • System compatibility and data correlation with Keysight 4080 series parametric tester, enables customers to utilize their existing tester programs, test plans and probe cards with 4080-compatible probe card adapter to minimize the cost of building with a new P9002A test environment.

"Keysight is delighted to support the development and manufacture of ever-evolving semiconductors with advanced measurement solutions, such as the P9002A test system, said Shinji Terasawa, vice president and general manager of Keysights Wafer Test Solutions. "This new solution reflects Keysights commitment to helping solve our customers business challenges with proven experience and expertise in parametric testing."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.11.21
Keysight Technologies veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.11.21
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.11.21
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Keysight Technologies-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
19.08.21
Keysight Technologies stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
16.08.21
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.08.21
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.05.21
Keysight Technologies: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
17.05.21
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Während sich das Jahr dem Ende entgegenneigt, entspannen sich weltweit die Börsen, trotz Konjunktur- und Inflationssorgen. Alle Börsianer hoffen, sich jetzt noch Wertpapiere zu sichern, die eine interessante Rendite im nächsten Jahr erzielen könnten. Im Trading-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr verraten Ihnen zwei Börsenexperten exklusiv die Favoriten für das Jahr 2022!
Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

07.11.21Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
21.11.21Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
24.11.21Keysight Technologies veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
23.11.21Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.11.21Keysight and Proventia Collaborate to Optimize Electric Vehicle Battery Test Solutions
03.11.21Keysight Introduces Automotive Software Applications to Test Advanced Infotainment and Driver Assistance Systems
17.11.21Keysight Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Year in a Row
10.11.21Lockheed Martin and Keysight Test 5G Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Communications
01.11.21Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
05.11.21Keysight Technologies to Showcase Solutions and Expertise in Electronic Design and Manufacturing Testing at Productronica 2021
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Twitter  kurzlebige Rally
DZ BANK - Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Neue Runde im Streit Russland gegen Twitter
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, MTU Aero Engines, BMW
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Klassenunterschied
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG: Aufzeichnung des Online-Seminars "Der Deutsche Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS - eine der letzten Zinsoasen"
Aktuelle Turbulenzen beim Dax
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Das Ende des Teilzeit-CEOs und die perfekte Aktie für alle Eltern
Günstige Laptops kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Bis zu 60 Prozent Rabatt auf Galaxy-Handys & Co.

News von

Lufthansa-Aktie im Crash: Wette auf einen flotten Steigflug
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Stirbt die Weihnachtsrally den Virentod?
Der Morgen kompakt: Neue Corona-Maßnahmen zeichnen sich ab, Daimler, SAP und Deutsche Telekom
DAX im plus: Europas Börsen nach Ausverkauf auf Stabilisierungskurs
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Furcht vor Omikron-Virus beherrscht Europas Börsen

Heute im Fokus

Corona-Sorgen: Dow leichter -- DAX stabil -- Moderna-CEO warnt vor geringerer Impfstoff-Wirksamkeit bei Omikron -- VW--Abwärtstrend gewinnt an Fahrt -- Nordex, KION, CANCOM im Fokus

Vonovia-Vorstand will Bezugsrechte bei Kapitalerhöhung voll ausüben. JENOPTIK will weiter wachsen und mehr verdienen. VERBIO wird für das laufende Geschäftsjahr optimistischer. Volvo mit 'herausforderndem dritten Quartal'. Gravierende Sicherheitslücken in Büro-Druckern von HP entdeckt. Daimler und Stellantis steigen bei Feststoffbatterie-Spezialisten ein. Verfassungsgericht billigt Ausgangsbeschränkungen und Schulschließungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Verhandlungsergebnisse und künftigen Pläne der Ampelkoalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen