23.01.2020 17:00
Keysight, Silicon Labs Streamline Validation of Timing Solutions Critical in Wireless Communications, High-Speed Digital and Automotive Applications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), announced a collaboration that streamlines the validation of timing solutions critical in the development of system-level designs for wireless communications, high-speed digital, medical imaging and automotive applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005550/en/

Timing plays a key role in the smooth transfer of data in wireless and wireline networks and relies on highly accurate clocks. Easy access to tools for validating timing solutions accelerates development and adoption of new technology.

Keysight and Silicon Labs joined forces to simplify access to phase noise measurements by leveraging Keysights real-time Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscope, new phase noise analysis software, and Silicon Labs high performance products. As a result, existing users of Keysights UXR oscilloscopes, such as manufacturers of oscillators, high-speed digital systems and power amplifier (PA) front end modules (FEMs), can quickly and cost-effectively characterize the performance of clocks and oscillators that underpin their designs.

"Combining Silicon Labs deep experience in measuring and characterizing low-jitter timing signals with Keysights high-performance oscilloscopes significantly simplifies our customers ability to evaluate our low-jitter clocks, said James Wilson, general manager of timing products for Silicon Labs. "Were committed to working with partners like Keysight to speed the development of applications that will connect things, information and people.

Keysights new phase noise analysis software is available via the companys UXR oscilloscopes, which offer signal fidelity across a wide frequency range. Users of the enhanced phase noise measurement capability can easily evaluate the timing phase noise and jitter performance of Silicon Labs broad portfolio of oscillators, clock generators, clock buffers and IEEE 1588 modules.

"We are pleased to work with Silicon Labs to support common goals and innovative technology that will help a wide range of industries advance toward a more connected future, commented Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight and president of Keysights Communications Solutions Group. "Easy access to phase noise measurements through Keysights UXR oscilloscope accelerates the validation of timing solutions used in information and communications technology (ICT) applications, added Brad Doerr, vice president of Keysights Digital and Photonics business.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

