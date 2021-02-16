  • Suche
01.09.2021 17:00

Keysight Solutions Selected by Synergy to Advance 5G Virtualized Open Radio Access Network Technology Development

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Synergy Design has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) O-RAN solutions to validate radio units and small cell infrastructure based on open standard interfaces defined by the O-RAN Alliance, advancing 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology development.

Synergy, a start up in Taiwan focused on vRAN technology, is part of a growing ecosystem of vendors with solutions that enable mobile operators to implement a multi-vendor network based on open, disaggregated network architectures. Synergy chose Keysights Open RAN Studio, a combination of software and hardware, to validate the functional operation and performance of a radio unit (O-RU).

"Were pleased to support Synergy, a company that puts leading technology in the hands of consumer electronics brands, with O-RAN test solutions that advance 5G vRAN technology design development, said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. "Synergy is part of a connected ecosystem that benefits from Keysights end-to-end solutions for conformance, interoperability, performance and security validation of open RAN technology.

Keysights Open RAN Studio constructs, plays, captures and measures O-RAN traffic. This enables Synergy to verify that the O-RU is compliant to the latest O-RAN specifications. Synergy combined Keysights Open RAN Studio, signal generator and analysis platforms to access a comprehensive range of cross domain and multi-channel O-RAN protocol measurements in both downlink (DL) and uplink (UL).

"Keysights O-RAN test solutions enable Synergy to quickly develop open vRAN technology, critical in accelerating private 5G, smart office and smart factory deployments using on small cell infrastructure, said Paul Li, President at Synergy Design Technology Limited. "Were pleased to partner with Keysight to advance the development of technologies that support orchestration and automation in 5G networks based on 5G Core.

As the editor of the O-RAN fronthaul interface conformance test specifications, Keysight offers Synergy an integrated portfolio of system on a chip (SoC) solutions, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC), that address a wide range of test requirements. Vendors of O-RUs, distributed units (O-DUs), central units (O-CUs) as well as open test and integration centers (OTICs), mobile operators and data management centers use Keysights integrated, virtualized and cloud native solutions to validate performance, establish interoperability between network elements and ensure compliance to the latest O-RAN and 3GPP specifications.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
