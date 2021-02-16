Keysight Solutions Selected by Synergy to Advance 5G Virtualized Open Radio Access Network Technology Development

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Synergy Design has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) O-RAN solutions to validate radio units and small cell infrastructure based on open standard interfaces defined by the O-RAN Alliance, advancing 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology development.

Synergy, a start up in Taiwan focused on vRAN technology, is part of a growing ecosystem of vendors with solutions that enable mobile operators to implement a multi-vendor network based on open, disaggregated network architectures. Synergy chose Keysights Open RAN Studio, a combination of software and hardware, to validate the functional operation and performance of a radio unit (O-RU).

"Were pleased to support Synergy, a company that puts leading technology in the hands of consumer electronics brands, with O-RAN test solutions that advance 5G vRAN technology design development, said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. "Synergy is part of a connected ecosystem that benefits from Keysights end-to-end solutions for conformance, interoperability, performance and security validation of open RAN technology.

Keysights Open RAN Studio constructs, plays, captures and measures O-RAN traffic. This enables Synergy to verify that the O-RU is compliant to the latest O-RAN specifications. Synergy combined Keysights Open RAN Studio, signal generator and analysis platforms to access a comprehensive range of cross domain and multi-channel O-RAN protocol measurements in both downlink (DL) and uplink (UL).

"Keysights O-RAN test solutions enable Synergy to quickly develop open vRAN technology, critical in accelerating private 5G, smart office and smart factory deployments using on small cell infrastructure, said Paul Li, President at Synergy Design Technology Limited. "Were pleased to partner with Keysight to advance the development of technologies that support orchestration and automation in 5G networks based on 5G Core.

As the editor of the O-RAN fronthaul interface conformance test specifications, Keysight offers Synergy an integrated portfolio of system on a chip (SoC) solutions, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC), that address a wide range of test requirements. Vendors of O-RUs, distributed units (O-DUs), central units (O-CUs) as well as open test and integration centers (OTICs), mobile operators and data management centers use Keysights integrated, virtualized and cloud native solutions to validate performance, establish interoperability between network elements and ensure compliance to the latest O-RAN and 3GPP specifications.

