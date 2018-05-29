Keysight Technologies Announces New Board Member

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that on
March 21, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board) appointed Paul
Lacouture as a director, effective immediately.
"I am pleased to welcome Paul as a new Board member, stated Ron
Nersesian, president and CEO of Keysight. "He brings a wealth of
experience and expertise to Keysight and will be a tremendous asset as
we continue to build on our current success and leadership position.
Mr. Lacouture served as a director of Neustar, Inc. from 2007 to 2017.
Previously, Mr. Lacouture retired as Executive Vice President of
Engineering and Technology for Verizon Telecom, a telecommunications
services provider, in 2007, a position he had held since 2006. From 2000
to 2006, Mr. Lacouture was President of the Verizon Network Services
Group, a telecommunications services provider. Prior to the Bell
Atlantic/GTE merger in July 2000, Mr. Lacouture was President of the
Network Services group at Bell Atlantic. Mr. Lacouture received his
Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Worcester
Polytechnic Institute and MBA from Northeastern University.
Additionally, Mr. Lacouture brings extensive management experience from
numerous senior management positions and considerable public company
director experience.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
