07.10.2019 22:30
Keysight Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) ("Keysight") today announced the pricing of an underwritten, registered public offering of its senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million. The notes will mature in October 2029 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.000 percent. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Keysight intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay its outstanding $500 million of 3.30% senior notes due October 30, 2019.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are also book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to such offering and the accompanying base shelf prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: (800) 294-1322 or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, telephone: (800) 645-3751 or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com. These documents have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysight's management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, Keysights expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering and use of proceeds. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering. The words "intend," "will," and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysight's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2018 and Keysight's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2019.

