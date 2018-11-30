finanzen.net
02.05.2019 17:00
Bewerten
(0)

Keysight Technologies, Calterah Collaborate to Launch New Generation Automotive Radar Chipset

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has joined forces with China's leading automotive millimeter wave radar chipset design house, Calterah, to support the design, verification, test and launch of a new generation of automotive millimeter wave radar chipset that will drive development of the connected car supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005541/en/

In March 2019 Calterah officially released the ALPS family of chips which integrates high-speed analog-to-digital converters, complete radar signal processing baseband and high-performance CPU core. In the process of design and verification of this chip, Keysight supported Calterah with the companys E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution for 77GHz radar signal receiving and transmission characterization, radar target simulation, and testing of the basic radio frequency parameters of the chip. Engineers from both companies worked together to accelerate time to market of the chipsets, while ensuring they deliver the best possible performance.

"Keysight and Calterah have collaborated on the development of automotive radar chipsets for many years, including the first and second generation of chips, and ultimately the automotive industry supply chain, said Qitao Pan, general manager of the Automotive and Energy Solutions Group at Keysight Technologies China. "Keysight has delivered mature and complete testing solutions for key technologies such as millimeter wave radar, automotive Ethernet, automotive wireless interconnect and V2X. We will continue to develop solutions in cooperation with OEMs, as well chip manufacturers, to support the global automotive industry supply chain.

"ALPS is a system on a chip (SoC), and its chip architecture and performance parameters are far superior to previous generations, said Dr. Wang Dian, chief mmW scientist at Calterah. "Keysight's measurement solution covers the entire range from digital to analog to RF, ensuring the functionality and performance of each sub-module of ALPS, as well as the superior performance of the final SoC. We hope to continue our cooperation with Keysight in the future as we collectively support the automotive technological evolution.

Additional Information

Calterah ALPS automotive radar chipset at http://www.calterah.com/producttypes/alps/.

Keysights portfolio of automotive test solutions at www.keysight.com/find/automotive.

About Calterah

Calterah Semiconductor is a leading provider of 77-GHz CMOS mmWave radar sensor IC targeting ADAS, security screening & imaging, and smart home, etc. It is the only enterprise of China that has mass-produced 77GHz and 79GHz mmWave radar sensor chips so far. In 2017, the company mass-produced the first generation of 77GHz and 79GHz CMOS mmWave radar transceiver IC. The second-generation SoC cascading chip - ALPS - provides customers with radar solutions that are easy to develop, offer improved performance and reduce energy consumption. More information is available at http://www.calterah.com/.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

01.04.19KeySight Technologies stock price target raised to $100 from $87 at Stifel Nicolaus
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF BRENT (ICE) FUTURE
War die Senkung des DAX-Kursziels eine Fehlentscheidung?
GBPUSD Kurs nach Bank of England Zinsentscheid
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Gegenbewegung
Nestlé setzt auf gesundes Wachstum
Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
Vontobel: Gold - Nachfrage schwächelt, Finanzspekulanten ziehen sich zurück
DZ BANK - Fielmann: Marktführer mit Wachstumspotenzial
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In acht Monaten droht dem Fiskus der Grundsteuer-GAU
Sieben Berufe, mit denen Sie ein Top-Gehalt erzielen
Fünf aus 6500  das ist die perfekte Sparformel
Historisch niedrige Bauzinsen  Das sollten Immobilienkäufer wissen
Schon die bloße Brexit-Angst lässt deutsche Exporte einbrechen

News von

Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank: Konzernumbau, neue Käufer - die Spekulationen brodeln
Lieber Finger weg: Fünf deutsche Aktien für die Tonne
Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Frühlingsgefühle in den Schwellenländern: Hier lohnt sich ein Einstieg
Überflieger beim Festgeld: Klarna legt noch einen drauf

News von

Wie Microsoft-Gründer Bill Gates sein Milliarden-Vermögen ausgibt
Experte kritisiert Pläne für E-Auto-Batteriefabrik in Deutschland: "Ich halte das für schlecht ausgegebenes Geld"
So viel mehr spart man für die Rente, wenn man schon ab 25 Jahren 100 Euro beiseite legt statt ab 35
Chinesischer Konzern bringt Smartpone auf den Markt: Display soll besser als beim iPhone oder Galaxy S10 sein
adidas und Nike bekommen neue Konkurrenz, die es auf ihr Kerngeschäft abgesehen hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Dow unentschlossen -- Tesla mit Kapitalerhöhung -- Volkswagen steigert Umsatz -- Vapiano, ProSiebenSat.1, Fresenius, Bayer, Siemens Healthineers, Zalando, BNP im Fokus

Deutsche Bank im Fokus: Partnersuche, zweiter Anlauf. Uniper findet in Ex-Thyssen-Manager Schierenbeck neuen CEO. Merck und ESA verlängern Kooperation um zwei Jahre. Facebook stimmt nach US-Ermittlungen anscheinend Datenschutz-Aufseher zu. DowDuPont halbiert Gewinn. Brenntag kauft in den USA zu. Shell verdient mehr als erwartet. FMC-Aktie: Fresenius Medical Care kämpft um Gewinne.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:46 Uhr
DAX fester -- Dow unentschlossen -- Tesla mit Kapitalerhöhung -- Volkswagen steigert Umsatz -- Vapiano, ProSiebenSat.1, Fresenius, Bayer, Siemens Healthineers, Zalando, BNP im Fokus
Private Finanzen
17:13 Uhr
Wenn die Position allein nicht ausreicht - diese Faktoren haben Einfluss auf das Gehalt
Sonstiges
16:50 Uhr
Darum gibt der Eurokurs etwas nach
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
SteinhoffA14XB9
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)843002
Allianz840400