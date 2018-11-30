Keysight Technologies, Calterah Collaborate to Launch New Generation Automotive Radar Chipset

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, has joined forces with
China's leading automotive millimeter wave radar chipset design house, Calterah,
to support the design, verification, test and launch of a new generation
of automotive millimeter wave radar chipset that will drive development
of the connected car supply chain.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005541/en/
In March 2019 Calterah officially released the ALPS family of chips
which integrates high-speed analog-to-digital converters, complete radar
signal processing baseband and high-performance CPU core. In the process
of design and verification of this chip, Keysight supported Calterah
with the companys E8740A
automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution for 77GHz
radar signal receiving and transmission characterization, radar target
simulation, and testing of the basic radio frequency parameters of the
chip. Engineers from both companies worked together to accelerate time
to market of the chipsets, while ensuring they deliver the best possible
performance.
"Keysight and Calterah have collaborated on the development of
automotive radar chipsets for many years, including the first and second
generation of chips, and ultimately the automotive industry supply
chain, said Qitao Pan, general manager of the Automotive and Energy
Solutions Group at Keysight Technologies China. "Keysight has delivered
mature and complete testing solutions for key technologies such as
millimeter wave radar, automotive Ethernet, automotive wireless
interconnect and V2X. We will continue to develop solutions in
cooperation with OEMs, as well chip manufacturers, to support the global
automotive industry supply chain.
"ALPS is a system on a chip (SoC), and its chip architecture and
performance parameters are far superior to previous generations, said
Dr. Wang Dian, chief mmW scientist at Calterah. "Keysight's measurement
solution covers the entire range from digital to analog to RF, ensuring
the functionality and performance of each sub-module of ALPS, as well as
the superior performance of the final SoC. We hope to continue our
cooperation with Keysight in the future as we collectively support the
automotive technological evolution.
Additional Information
Calterah ALPS automotive radar chipset at http://www.calterah.com/producttypes/alps/.
Keysights portfolio of automotive test solutions at www.keysight.com/find/automotive.
About Calterah
Calterah Semiconductor is a leading provider of 77-GHz CMOS mmWave radar
sensor IC targeting ADAS, security screening & imaging, and smart home,
etc. It is the only enterprise of China that has mass-produced 77GHz and
79GHz mmWave radar sensor chips so far. In 2017, the company
mass-produced the first generation of 77GHz and 79GHz CMOS mmWave radar
transceiver IC. The second-generation SoC cascading chip - ALPS -
provides customers with radar solutions that are easy to develop, offer
improved performance and reduce energy consumption. More information is
available at http://www.calterah.com/.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
