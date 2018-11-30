Keysight Technologies, Calterah Collaborate to Launch New Generation Automotive Radar Chipset

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has joined forces with China's leading automotive millimeter wave radar chipset design house, Calterah, to support the design, verification, test and launch of a new generation of automotive millimeter wave radar chipset that will drive development of the connected car supply chain.

In March 2019 Calterah officially released the ALPS family of chips which integrates high-speed analog-to-digital converters, complete radar signal processing baseband and high-performance CPU core. In the process of design and verification of this chip, Keysight supported Calterah with the companys E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution for 77GHz radar signal receiving and transmission characterization, radar target simulation, and testing of the basic radio frequency parameters of the chip. Engineers from both companies worked together to accelerate time to market of the chipsets, while ensuring they deliver the best possible performance.

"Keysight and Calterah have collaborated on the development of automotive radar chipsets for many years, including the first and second generation of chips, and ultimately the automotive industry supply chain, said Qitao Pan, general manager of the Automotive and Energy Solutions Group at Keysight Technologies China. "Keysight has delivered mature and complete testing solutions for key technologies such as millimeter wave radar, automotive Ethernet, automotive wireless interconnect and V2X. We will continue to develop solutions in cooperation with OEMs, as well chip manufacturers, to support the global automotive industry supply chain.

"ALPS is a system on a chip (SoC), and its chip architecture and performance parameters are far superior to previous generations, said Dr. Wang Dian, chief mmW scientist at Calterah. "Keysight's measurement solution covers the entire range from digital to analog to RF, ensuring the functionality and performance of each sub-module of ALPS, as well as the superior performance of the final SoC. We hope to continue our cooperation with Keysight in the future as we collectively support the automotive technological evolution.

About Calterah

Calterah Semiconductor is a leading provider of 77-GHz CMOS mmWave radar sensor IC targeting ADAS, security screening & imaging, and smart home, etc. It is the only enterprise of China that has mass-produced 77GHz and 79GHz mmWave radar sensor chips so far. In 2017, the company mass-produced the first generation of 77GHz and 79GHz CMOS mmWave radar transceiver IC. The second-generation SoC cascading chip - ALPS - provides customers with radar solutions that are easy to develop, offer improved performance and reduce energy consumption. More information is available at http://www.calterah.com/.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

