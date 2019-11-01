finanzen.net
01.11.2019 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Keysight Technologies CEO, Ron Nersesian, Appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that Ron Nersesian, president and chief executive officer, has been appointed chairman of the companys Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Nersesian has served as president and chief executive officer since Keysight launched as an independent public company in 2014 after being spun out of Agilent Technologies. Under Nersesian, Keysight has created strong value for shareholders, customers and employees.

"The Keysight board unanimously elected Ron chairman, said Paul Clark, the former chairman of Keysights Board of Directors. "This expanded role recognizes Keysights strong performance over the last five years. Under Rons leadership, Keysight has delivered significant returns for stockholders with revenue and profit growth, built a portfolio of differentiated, market-leading solutions for customers and created opportunities for employees to grow and contribute.

With Nersesians appointment, Clark will assume the role of lead independent director. As lead independent director, Clarks responsibilities will include setting the agenda for Board of Directors meetings with Nersesian, liaising between the chairman and independent directors, presiding over meetings of independent directors, and advising on shareholder engagement and governance.

"I want to thank Paul for his leadership as Chairman of the Board over the last five years, said Nersesian. "Pauls support has been invaluable, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and the rest of the Board to create further value for Keysights stakeholders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

17.10.19Zacks.com featured highlights include: Keysight Technologies. Microsoft. Booking Holdings and Lowe???s Companies
14.10.19Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
28.10.19Procter &amp; Gamble. Hasbro. Copart. Lululemon and KeySight Technologies highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 2. bis 8. November 2019
NASDAQ: Wie steht es um den amerikanischen Technologie-Index?
DZ BANK - DAX, S&P 500, Gold, Euro: Anschnallen für das Jahresfinale
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones gab leicht nach
ThyssenKrupp setzt auf radikale Lösungen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
EUR/USD  Am Widerstand
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX in Lauerstellung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die wichtigsten Infos zum Cyber Monday 2019
Wenn das Einbruchsopfer über Lautsprecher mit dem Täter spricht
Natürlich haben wir konjunkturell Probleme
Hier bekommen Sie Geld zur Altersvorsorge geschenkt
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

DAX: Bei Rückschlägen einsteigen
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie im Crash: Wie tief der Titel jetzt noch fallen kann
Dow Jones: Wann kommt der Ausbruch?
DAX im Plus: Starke US-Jobdaten treiben Dax Richtung 13.000 Punkte
DAX schließt schwächer - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX in der Gewinnzone -- US-Börsen auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Plus -- Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz niedriger als erwartet -- Osram, Metro im Fokus

ExxonMobil erleidet weiteren Gewinneinbruch. Alibaba überrascht positiv. Hedgefonds Sand Grove steigt bei Osram ein. Amgen mit Übernahme in China. METRO-Großaktionär Kretinsky stockt Beteiligung auf. CTS Eventim kauft 48 Prozent an Fnac-Tochter France Billet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:47 Uhr
DAX in der Gewinnzone -- US-Börsen auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Plus -- Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz niedriger als erwartet -- Osram, Metro im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:46 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Sonstiges
15:17 Uhr
Autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität: So investieren Sie in die Megatrends der Autobranche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
The Kraft Heinz CompanyA14TU4