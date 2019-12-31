finanzen.net
Keysight Technologies Combines Technology and Solutions Expertise to Deliver the New Infiniium MXR-Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the first oscilloscope with 8 analog channels at 6 GHz and 16 simultaneous digital channels, enabling customers to reduce test bench and workflow complexity to achieve higher performance as well as accurate and repeatable multi-channel measurements in a single instrument.

High-speed digital designs, power integrity verification, Wi-Fi 6, IoT, IIoT and imaging and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors utilize frequencies between 2 GHz and 6 GHz that are currently underserved or require costly trade-offs. Testing these new products requires time- and frequency-domain equipment capable of simultaneous analog and digital channels, ideally with software enabled protocols, standards, built-in test assistance, and test team remote collaboration.

The new Infiniium MXR-Series mixed signal oscilloscope offers state-of-the-art ASIC-driven processing resulting in 8 powerful instruments in one, including a real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA), oscilloscope, digital voltmeter (DVM), waveform generator, Bode plotter, counter, protocol analyzer, and logic analyzer. It is complemented by an extensive suite of software solutions focused on power integrity, high-speed digital test, and verification. Built-in software includes a fault hunter function that speeds root cause identification and resolution of rare or randomly occurring errors.

"Todays engineers are faced with a new reality where they need affordable access to accurate and repeatable multi-channel measurements in a work environment that extends from the bench and beyond, said Kiran Unni, vice president, Industrial Americas, Frost & Sullivan. "As a leader in test and measurement, Keysight has applied their unique expertise to fill an important gap that enables engineers across a range of industries to use one instrument to produce the measurements they need to deliver products with speed and quality."

The Keysight Infiniium MXR series oscilloscope helps engineers get from symptom to resolution fast with the following key customer benefits:

  • Eight powerful instruments in one reduces bench clutter, setup and test time, while minimizing crosstalk issues. Incorporating a real-time spectrum analyzer achieves a 100 percent probability of detection in the frequency domain, even for asynchronous errors.
  • A built-in fault hunter function learns normal signals and compares them over time to find abnormal signals, capturing everything else that occurs when the abnormal signals happen. This results in rapid problem resolution for troubleshooting irregular, random or spurious signals.
  • Simultaneous 8 analog channels and 16 digital channels enable monitoring and analysis of complex signal interactions. Coupled with 3X higher bandwidth than any other 8 channel oscilloscopes, it allows test engineers to open a wider and more insightful window into designs.
  • Powerful remote collaboration with PathWave Infiniium Offline Analysis software enables design teams to do extensive analysis and data manipulation after bench measurements are complete, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the test bench.

"The Infiniium MXR-Series benefits from a unique combination of Keysights technology and solution expertise, stated Jay Alexander, CTO at Keysight Technologies. "This innovative family joins Keysights portfolio of oscilloscope solutions  a portfolio that addresses a wide range of application requirements  from low to very high frequencies, economic to high performance, and foundational measurements to advanced analysis and visualization.

Additional Information

  • More information about the Keysight Infiniium MXR Series real-time oscilloscopes is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/assets/7120-1115/data-sheets/Infiniium-MXR-Series.pdf
  • Images are available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/about/newsroom/images/infiniium-mxr-series-mixed-signal-oscilloscopes-.html.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

