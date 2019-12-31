finanzen.net
05.03.2020 17:00

Keysight Technologies Continues to Garner Industry Recognition for Advanced Solutions with Three New Awards

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)

What: Keysight continues to garner industry recognition for the companys advanced solutions. In February 2020, Keysight was honored with the following:

  • Lightwave Innovation Reviews in the Field Test Equipment category for Keysights N4891A 400GBASE FEC-Aware Receiver Test Solution
  • infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award for Keysights Vision X Network Packet Broker
  • Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards in the Next Gen, Network Security and Management category for Keysight Technologies

Details of each award are as follows:

Keysight will be honored during the Lightwave event at OFC for the Keysight Technologies N4891A 400GBASE FEC-Aware Receiver Test Solution in the field test equipment category

More information about the Lightwave Innovation Review

Keysight N4891A 400GBASE FEC-aware receiver test solution provides the industrys first forward error correction (FEC) aware compliance testing system for measurement of frame loss ratio in 400G Ethernet links using FEC. It supplies one stressed lane and maintains the proper FEC striped test pattern data, without placing stress on the other lanes.

According to one of the judges: "This is a groundbreaking test platform. Historically, systems which have been able to provide stressed analog characteristics have not contained significant digital content to allow for flexible traffic. This test system arrives at a good time in the industry as more FEC and complex digital markers are being deployed in high-bit-rate optical communications.

About Lightwave

Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audiences business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical communitytechnology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprisesand our recognition of the interplay among its members.

Keysight named a winner of the 2019 infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award for Vision X Network Packet Broker

More information about the InfoTECH Spotlight Data Center Awards

Keysights Vision X network packet broker is designed with a modular approach that enables customers to select different functions, capabilities and speeds as their data center evolves. Network operations teams can upgrade speeds and bandwidth of their visibility solution along with their monitoring and security tool capabilities.

The infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award recognizes the most innovative and enterprising data center vendors who offer infrastructure or software, servers or cooling systems, cabling or management applications.

"Once again, the winners of the infoTECH Spotlight 2019 Data Center Excellence Award represent the most innovative and forward-looking companies in this crowded space, said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC (News - Alert). "Data centers are critical to the success of any businesses today. Small or large, every company relies on data centers to host their critical applications and data. The award recipients are leaders within this space, and we look forward to seeing their excellence and innovation in 2020 and beyond.

About infoTECH Spotlight

infoTECH Spotlight delivers daily content focused on information technology. Visitors find free industry news, communities, channels, blogs, feature articles, videos, whitepapers and other resources. The site keeps readers informed about developments across topics including software, hardware, security and networking. infoTECH Spotlight is powered by TMCnet, one of the leading communications and technology site in the world.

Keysight has been named a winner, Next Gen, Network Security and Management in the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

More information about the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

"Keysight embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrows threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach, said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is a premier source of IT Security information. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.02.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
01.06.19
Keysight Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.05.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Für Sachwerte war 2019 ein gutes Jahr. Wie Sie jetzt erfolgreich in Sachwerte investieren, erfahren Sie im Trading-Webinar ab 18 Uhr!

Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

23.02.20Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
26.02.20Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
25.02.20Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Solidvest: Private Altersvorsorge
Vontobel: Video: DAX - Gut 2.000 Punkte vom Rekordhoch entfernt. Doch keine Erholung?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weiterhin auf und ab
KWS Saat bekräftigt Jahresprognose - Bayer zündet nicht
Wie hoch sollte die Aktienquote in jungen Jahren sein?
Gold durch lockere Geldpolitik der Zentralbanken unterstützt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - War es das schon im Euro Stoxx 50?
BASF  Aktie vor nächster Abwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig
Börsenpanik? Mit dieser Sparidee mehren Sie trotzdem Ihr Vermögen
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es
Eine Zinssenkung war ohnehin zwingend erforderlich
Die kleine, aber praktische Hilfe für Heimwerker

News von

Konjunktursorgen schicken Börsen auf Talfahrt - DAX unter 12.000 Punkte
Nel Asa-Aktie steigt: Neuer Partner setzt auf Nel bei Großanlagen für Wasserstoff
Lufthansa-Aktie im Steigflug: So hoch kann das Papier noch fliegen
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen steigen - Dialog Semi-Aktie im Aufwind
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Rückkehr zur Normalität

Heute im Fokus

DAX knickt erneut ein -- Dow tiefrot -- Merck übertrifft Erwartungen -- Operatives Ergebnis von ProSiebenSat.1 geht zurück -- Vonovia, Continental, Henkel, HelloFresh im Fokus

HP lässt Xerox erneut abblitzen. E.ON übernimmt innogy-Minderheitsaktionäre per Squeeze-Out. HUGO BOSS leidet unter Coronavirus - vorsichtiger Ausblick. MorphoSys erhöht Kapital. Beige Book zeigt Auswirkungen des Coronavirus auf US-Firmen. Airbus erwägt offenbar Produktionskürzung für A330. Corona treibt Nachfrage bei Dräger an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:19 Uhr
DAX knickt erneut ein -- Dow tiefrot -- Merck übertrifft Erwartungen -- Operatives Ergebnis von ProSiebenSat.1 geht zurück -- Vonovia, Continental, Henkel, HelloFresh im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:51 Uhr
Bricht der Aktienmarkt ein, wenn US-Präsident Donald Trump nicht wiedergewählt wird?
Aktie im Fokus
16:50 Uhr
HUGO BOSS-Aktie steigt: HUGO BOSS leidet unter Coronavirus - vorsichtiger Ausblick
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Continental AG543900
Microsoft Corp.870747
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Bank AG514000
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100