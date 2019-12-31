Keysight Technologies Continues to Garner Industry Recognition for Advanced Solutions with Three New Awards

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)

What: Keysight continues to garner industry recognition for the companys advanced solutions. In February 2020, Keysight was honored with the following:

Lightwave Innovation Reviews in the Field Test Equipment category for Keysights N4891A 400GBASE FEC-Aware Receiver Test Solution

infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award for Keysights Vision X Network Packet Broker

Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards in the Next Gen, Network Security and Management category for Keysight Technologies

Details of each award are as follows:

Keysight will be honored during the Lightwave event at OFC for the Keysight Technologies N4891A 400GBASE FEC-Aware Receiver Test Solution in the field test equipment category

More information about the Lightwave Innovation Review

Keysight N4891A 400GBASE FEC-aware receiver test solution provides the industrys first forward error correction (FEC) aware compliance testing system for measurement of frame loss ratio in 400G Ethernet links using FEC. It supplies one stressed lane and maintains the proper FEC striped test pattern data, without placing stress on the other lanes.

According to one of the judges: "This is a groundbreaking test platform. Historically, systems which have been able to provide stressed analog characteristics have not contained significant digital content to allow for flexible traffic. This test system arrives at a good time in the industry as more FEC and complex digital markers are being deployed in high-bit-rate optical communications.

About Lightwave

Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audiences business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical communitytechnology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprisesand our recognition of the interplay among its members.

Keysight named a winner of the 2019 infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award for Vision X Network Packet Broker

More information about the InfoTECH Spotlight Data Center Awards

Keysights Vision X network packet broker is designed with a modular approach that enables customers to select different functions, capabilities and speeds as their data center evolves. Network operations teams can upgrade speeds and bandwidth of their visibility solution along with their monitoring and security tool capabilities.

The infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award recognizes the most innovative and enterprising data center vendors who offer infrastructure or software, servers or cooling systems, cabling or management applications.

"Once again, the winners of the infoTECH Spotlight 2019 Data Center Excellence Award represent the most innovative and forward-looking companies in this crowded space, said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC (News - Alert). "Data centers are critical to the success of any businesses today. Small or large, every company relies on data centers to host their critical applications and data. The award recipients are leaders within this space, and we look forward to seeing their excellence and innovation in 2020 and beyond.

About infoTECH Spotlight

infoTECH Spotlight delivers daily content focused on information technology. Visitors find free industry news, communities, channels, blogs, feature articles, videos, whitepapers and other resources. The site keeps readers informed about developments across topics including software, hardware, security and networking. infoTECH Spotlight is powered by TMCnet, one of the leading communications and technology site in the world.

Keysight has been named a winner, Next Gen, Network Security and Management in the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

More information about the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

"Keysight embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrows threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach, said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is a premier source of IT Security information. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry.

