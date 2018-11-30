Keysight Technologies Delivers New Power Supplies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, launched a new series of
single and dual output power supplies
that
delivers more
usable power, bench friendly design with low background noise, small
footprint and large display. Keysights
new E36200 series enables engineers to test their designs across
multiple industries including automotive electronics, consumer goods,
medical devices, power tools, and industrial applications.
Keysights power supplies continue to change the way engineers prove
their design, understand the issues, and ensure product quality.
Keysights new E36200 series provides the same measurement and advance
capabilities as the companys E36300
triple output power supply series, but delivers higher current and
higher voltage in single or dual output models. Autoranging and the
ability to internally combine outputs deliver higher current at more
voltage settings allowing them to cover a wider range of applications.
Customers can easily integrate the Keysight E36200 into their existing
system using the rear output terminals, modern I/O and trigger port. The
trigger port allows synchronization of other instruments and the ability
to add an emergency shutdown control. The E36200 series are standard
commands for programmable instrument (SCPI) power supplies with
built-in USB, local area network (LAN), and optional general-purpose
interface bus (GPIB).
Key features of Keysights new 200 and 400 W E36200 series power
supplies include:
-
Auto-series and auto-parallel to combine dual outputs into a single
400 W output
-
Low output noise ripple and noise < 350 µVrms
-
Accurate programming and readback accuracy < 0.04%
-
Accurate local 2-wire and remote 4-wire measurements eliminating the
need for an external multimeter
-
Overvoltage, overcurrent, and over-temperature to provide layers of
device protection
Pricing and availability
The Keysight E36200 series starts at US $1,590 and includes the
following models:
-
E36231A: Autoranging DC Power Supply 30V, 20A, 200W
-
E36232A: Autoranging DC Power Supply 60V, 10A, 200W
-
E36233A: Dual Output Autoranging DC Power Supply 30V, 20A, 400W
-
E36234A: Dual Output Autoranging DC Power Supply 60V, 10A, 400W
