finanzen.net
23.05.2019 17:00
Bewerten
(0)

Keysight Technologies Delivers New Power Supplies

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, launched a new series of single and dual output power supplies that delivers more usable power, bench friendly design with low background noise, small footprint and large display. Keysights new E36200 series enables engineers to test their designs across multiple industries including automotive electronics, consumer goods, medical devices, power tools, and industrial applications.

Keysights power supplies continue to change the way engineers prove their design, understand the issues, and ensure product quality. Keysights new E36200 series provides the same measurement and advance capabilities as the companys E36300 triple output power supply series, but delivers higher current and higher voltage in single or dual output models. Autoranging and the ability to internally combine outputs deliver higher current at more voltage settings allowing them to cover a wider range of applications.

Customers can easily integrate the Keysight E36200 into their existing system using the rear output terminals, modern I/O and trigger port. The trigger port allows synchronization of other instruments and the ability to add an emergency shutdown control. The E36200 series are standard commands for programmable instrument (SCPI) power supplies with built-in USB, local area network (LAN), and optional general-purpose interface bus (GPIB).

Key features of Keysights new 200 and 400 W E36200 series power supplies include:

  • Auto-series and auto-parallel to combine dual outputs into a single 400 W output
  • Low output noise  ripple and noise < 350 µVrms
  • Accurate programming and readback accuracy < 0.04%
  • Accurate local 2-wire and remote 4-wire measurements eliminating the need for an external multimeter
  • Overvoltage, overcurrent, and over-temperature to provide layers of device protection

Pricing and availability

The Keysight E36200 series starts at US $1,590 and includes the following models:

  • E36231A: Autoranging DC Power Supply 30V, 20A, 200W
  • E36232A: Autoranging DC Power Supply 60V, 10A, 200W
  • E36233A: Dual Output Autoranging DC Power Supply 30V, 20A, 400W
  • E36234A: Dual Output Autoranging DC Power Supply 60V, 10A, 400W

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

20.05.19Why Shares of Keysight Technologies Tumbled on Monday
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Goldpreis steigt aktuell mit steigender Risikoaversion
Was bedeutet der Klimawandel für BMW, Daimler & Co.?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones unter Druck
Beyond Meat erobert vegane Anlegerherzen
Vontobel: Gold - Eine gute Zeit für Käufer?
Time Machine: Rechnen, was die Vorsorge bringt
Reality-Check an den Tech-Börsen
UBS: Facebook  Korrekturphase noch nicht ausgestanden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In der Lirakrise verweigern die Türken Erdogan die Gefolgschaft
Türken tauschen unaufhörlich Lira in Dollar
Eine Lösung kann Zielke seinen Aktionären nicht liefern
Mit diesem Trick holen Sie sich mehr Handwerkerkosten zurück
So retten sie die Welt  und verdienen Geld dabei

News von

Massenweise Kündigungen: Gerichtsverfahren gegen Versicherer AXA rückt näher
Wirecard-Aktie: Gleich zwei Kaufempfehlungen sorgen für Kursschub
BASF, SAP und Vonovia: Hier kaufen die Führungskräfte
Deutsche Bank-HV im Ticker +++ Auch Aktionäre bekommen Sparkurs zu spüren
Megatrend Sharing: Gemeinsam reich - Diese Aktien profitieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Deutsche Bank will radikaler umbauen: Aktie mit Rekordtief -- KWS SAAT, Pfeiffer Vacuum, GEA im Fokus

Sprint und T-Mobile US-Aktien steigen - Zuversicht für Fusion. CTS Eventim wächst im ersten Quartal dank Tourneegeschäft. Salzgitter-Aktien sinken auf Dreimonatstief. ifo-Geschäftsklima stärker als erwartet gesunken. Lenovo trotzt Handelskonflikt mit deutlichem Gewinnplus. Umstrittene Listen mit Monsanto-Kritikern sorgen offenbar für Zoff bei Bayer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:12 Uhr
DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Deutsche Bank will radikaler umbauen: Aktie mit Rekordtief -- KWS SAAT, Pfeiffer Vacuum, GEA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:24 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie: So viel haben Tesla-Shortseller im Mai verdient
Aktie im Fokus
17:28 Uhr
Sprint-Aktien steigen - Zuversicht für Fusion mit T-Mobile US
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Telekom AG555750