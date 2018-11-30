Keysight Technologies Delivers New Power Supplies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, launched a new series of single and dual output power supplies that delivers more usable power, bench friendly design with low background noise, small footprint and large display. Keysights new E36200 series enables engineers to test their designs across multiple industries including automotive electronics, consumer goods, medical devices, power tools, and industrial applications.

Keysights power supplies continue to change the way engineers prove their design, understand the issues, and ensure product quality. Keysights new E36200 series provides the same measurement and advance capabilities as the companys E36300 triple output power supply series, but delivers higher current and higher voltage in single or dual output models. Autoranging and the ability to internally combine outputs deliver higher current at more voltage settings allowing them to cover a wider range of applications.

Customers can easily integrate the Keysight E36200 into their existing system using the rear output terminals, modern I/O and trigger port. The trigger port allows synchronization of other instruments and the ability to add an emergency shutdown control. The E36200 series are standard commands for programmable instrument (SCPI) power supplies with built-in USB, local area network (LAN), and optional general-purpose interface bus (GPIB).

Key features of Keysights new 200 and 400 W E36200 series power supplies include:

Auto-series and auto-parallel to combine dual outputs into a single 400 W output

Low output noise  ripple and noise < 350 µVrms

Accurate programming and readback accuracy < 0.04%

Accurate local 2-wire and remote 4-wire measurements eliminating the need for an external multimeter

Overvoltage, overcurrent, and over-temperature to provide layers of device protection

Pricing and availability

The Keysight E36200 series starts at US $1,590 and includes the following models:

E36231A: Autoranging DC Power Supply 30V, 20A, 200W

E36232A: Autoranging DC Power Supply 60V, 10A, 200W

E36233A: Dual Output Autoranging DC Power Supply 30V, 20A, 400W

E36234A: Dual Output Autoranging DC Power Supply 60V, 10A, 400W

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005459/en/