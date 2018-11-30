Keysight Technologies Delivers Professional Functionality in Entry-Level Oscilloscope

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the 200 MHz,
4-channel models of the InfiniiVision
1000 X-Series oscilloscopes, providing professional-level
measurements and capabilities at an affordable price, including 4-wire
Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) decode and remote connection via local
area networks (LANs).
The new InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes use the same user
interface and measurement technology found in the higher performance Keysight
InfiniiVision oscilloscopes. The intuitive front panel is
easy-to-use and features built-in help enabling customers to quickly
understand oscilloscope functions and improve overall test efficiency.
Seventeen complementary training signals are preloaded to ensure rapid
use of the advanced measurement and analysis capabilities inherent in
the InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series. These training signals can also be used
in conjunction with the free educators training kit, which includes a
comprehensive oscilloscope lab guide and oscilloscope fundamentals slide
set.
"Visualizing electrical signals to understand both timing and voltage
relationships is one of the most important sources of insights for the
electrical engineering community, said Teit Poulsen, director, Altoo
Measurement Science. "Keysights new 4 channel DSOX1000 series
oscilloscopes provide the highest level of signal insight and
functionality at an unprecedented low price point while retaining the
legendary Keysight quality. Allowing more engineers greater insight in
the behavior of their electrical designs.
The new InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series models are bandwidth upgradable via
software license, enabling customers to purchase the bandwidth needed
now, and upgrade as designs evolve in the future. The InfiniiVision 1000
X-Series oscilloscopes are available at 70, 100, and 200 MHz of
bandwidth and accelerate innovations with:
-
Custom Keysight MegaZoom IV ASIC technology which delivers 50,000
waveforms per second update rate and 2 GSa/s sample rate which allows
visualization of random and infrequent glitches and anomalies that
similarly priced oscilloscopes might miss.
-
Six-in-one instrument integration including a frequency response
analyzer (Bode plotting), function generator, protocol analyzer,
digital voltmeter, and frequency counter, which saves valuable bench
space.
-
Standard LAN connectivity enables multiple engineers to work on one
instrument by connecting to the network via LAN and accessing an
internet browser for remote control. This allows students and
coworkers to share equipment and work on projects from anywhere,
saving time and money.
-
Professional-quality measurements and software analysis capabilities
including 24 automatic measurements, the gated fast Fourier transform
(FTT) function, and mask testing help quickly analyze and determine
signal parameters.
"We had quality in mind when developing the new 4-channel 1000 X-Series
models. The industry needs measurements they can count on to make
correct design decisions, at a price they can afford, said Dave
Cipriani, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Digital
Photonics Center of Excellence. "By leveraging proven technology used in
our higher-end oscilloscopes, Keysight is offering customers
measurements they can trust.
Additional Information
-
More information about the Keysight InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series
oscilloscopes is available at https://connectlp.keysight.com/FindYourLocation_1000Xoscilloscope.
-
Electronic media kit, including images and additional supporting
quotes, is available at https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/mediakit/infiniivision-1000x/.
-
Information about the company's complete line of oscilloscopes is
available at www.keysight.com/find/scopes.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
