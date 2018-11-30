finanzen.net
08.01.2019 17:00
Keysight Technologies Delivers Professional Functionality in Entry-Level Oscilloscope

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the 200 MHz, 4-channel models of the InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes, providing professional-level measurements and capabilities at an affordable price, including 4-wire Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) decode and remote connection via local area networks (LANs).

The new InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes use the same user interface and measurement technology found in the higher performance Keysight InfiniiVision oscilloscopes. The intuitive front panel is easy-to-use and features built-in help enabling customers to quickly understand oscilloscope functions and improve overall test efficiency. Seventeen complementary training signals are preloaded to ensure rapid use of the advanced measurement and analysis capabilities inherent in the InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series. These training signals can also be used in conjunction with the free educators training kit, which includes a comprehensive oscilloscope lab guide and oscilloscope fundamentals slide set.

"Visualizing electrical signals to understand both timing and voltage relationships is one of the most important sources of insights for the electrical engineering community, said Teit Poulsen, director, Altoo Measurement Science. "Keysights new 4 channel DSOX1000 series oscilloscopes provide the highest level of signal insight and functionality at an unprecedented low price point while retaining the legendary Keysight quality. Allowing more engineers greater insight in the behavior of their electrical designs.

The new InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series models are bandwidth upgradable via software license, enabling customers to purchase the bandwidth needed now, and upgrade as designs evolve in the future. The InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are available at 70, 100, and 200 MHz of bandwidth and accelerate innovations with:

  • Custom Keysight MegaZoom IV ASIC technology which delivers 50,000 waveforms per second update rate and 2 GSa/s sample rate which allows visualization of random and infrequent glitches and anomalies that similarly priced oscilloscopes might miss.
  • Six-in-one instrument integration including a frequency response analyzer (Bode plotting), function generator, protocol analyzer, digital voltmeter, and frequency counter, which saves valuable bench space.
  • Standard LAN connectivity enables multiple engineers to work on one instrument by connecting to the network via LAN and accessing an internet browser for remote control. This allows students and coworkers to share equipment and work on projects from anywhere, saving time and money.
  • Professional-quality measurements and software analysis capabilities including 24 automatic measurements, the gated fast Fourier transform (FTT) function, and mask testing help quickly analyze and determine signal parameters.

"We had quality in mind when developing the new 4-channel 1000 X-Series models. The industry needs measurements they can count on to make correct design decisions, at a price they can afford, said Dave Cipriani, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Digital Photonics Center of Excellence. "By leveraging proven technology used in our higher-end oscilloscopes, Keysight is offering customers measurements they can trust.

Additional Information

  • More information about the Keysight InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes is available at https://connectlp.keysight.com/FindYourLocation_1000Xoscilloscope.
  • Electronic media kit, including images and additional supporting quotes, is available at https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/mediakit/infiniivision-1000x/.
  • Information about the company's complete line of oscilloscopes is available at www.keysight.com/find/scopes.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

19.12.18
Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
21.11.18
Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
20.11.18
Keysight Technologies stock up 6% after company beats Wall Street views (Market Watch)
18.11.18
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.10.18
Keysight Technologies to replace CA on S&P 500 (Market Watch)
28.09.18
Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? (Zacks)
12.09.18
Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
23.08.18
Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session (Zacks)

23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
