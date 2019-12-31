finanzen.net
02.03.2020 17:00

Keysight Technologies Drives Advancements in Quantum Technology that Enable Companies and Institutions to Perform Cutting-edge Research

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration and acquisition that will drive advancements in the research and development of quantum computing and engineering.

Quantum technology has the potential to revolutionize computing and communications across a broad range of industries. The emerging quantum ecosystem will drive the further development of sophisticated hardware and software solutions that will enable quantum technology for commercial scale.

Through Keysights university program, the company is partnering with Massachusetts Institute of Technologys Center for Quantum Engineering to endow the establishment of a new 64-qubit quantum computing lab. The test bed will leverage Keysights Quantum Engineering Toolkit (QET), which combines its best-in-class hardware with software from its most recent acquisition, Labber Quantum.

"Keysights acquisition of Labber  a start-up out of the MIT EQuS group  presents exciting new opportunities to drive next-gen innovation in quantum technology. EQuS looks forward to applying Keysights emerging quantum software and hardware solutions to our new quantum computing test bed, stated Professor William Oliver, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Quantum Engineering at MIT and Leader of the MIT Engineering Quantum Systems (EQuS) Group, where the test bed will reside.

Keysights quantum solutions portfolio includes a scalable, high-performance qubit control system that when combined with Labbers software, will handle instrument control, signal generation, qubit calibration, and device testing. Together, the solutions ensure customers will accurately and efficiently implement quantum algorithms on todays emerging quantum platforms.

"The collaboration with MIT, and addition of Labber Quantum to Keysights solutions portfolio, demonstrate our commitment to advancing quantum computing, said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president and president of Keysights Communications Solutions Group. "We are excited to support and advance the progress of the quantum ecosystem to accelerate innovation in next-generation compute and connectivity applications.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.02.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
01.06.19
Keysight Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.05.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

23.02.20Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
26.02.20Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
25.02.20Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

Die aktuelle technische Lage am Aktienmarkt: Ausblick und Szenarien für 2020
Deutsche Börse mit Expansionsplänen
DZ BANK - DAX, US-Börsen, Öl, Euro und Gold: Kaufen oder verkaufen?
Vontobel: Minenunternehmen als Goldpreishebel
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: DOW JONES Erholung möglich
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bayer - Short-Chance!
Die Hintergründe der quantitativen Investmentstrategie von Scalable Capital
Alphabet  In zwei Wochen die Arbeit von Monaten vernichtet
Gold profitiert von seinem Ruf als krisensichere Anlage
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese zwei Prozentpunkte retten Deutschland vor der Corona-Rezession
So flüchten Sie aus der Privaten Krankenversicherung
So schützen Sie Ihre Ersparnisse vor dem Corona-Schock
Jetzt soll der Bund den Städten beim Wohnungsbau helfen
Ein fragwürdiger Deal  drei Gewinner und Tausende Verlierer

News von

DAX-Vorschau: Virus-Angst dominiert Börsen - "Super Tuesday" im Blick
Max Otte: "Wir könnten einen Melt-up-Boom bekommen"
DAX im Minus: Virus-Angst hält Börsen im Griff - Hoffen auf Notenbanken
Coronavirus verbreitet sich rasant: Diese fünf Aktien müssen Anleger jetzt kennen
Nach dem Crash: Wo steht die Aktie von Ballard Power in einem Jahr?

Heute im Fokus

Dow volatil -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Rheinmetall verdient mehr -- Wirecard und Xolo arbeiten zusammen -- Deutsche Bank, MorphoSys, thyssenkrupp, Merck im Fokus

New Work-Aktie verliert: Berenberg senkt Ziel für New Work. VW-Lkw-Tochter TRATON strebt Squeeze-out bei MAN an. Maschinenbauer ISRA VISION spürt erste Auswirkungen des Coronavirus. Uniper-Deal: Russische Behörden geben Fortum offiziell grünes Licht. Lufthansa-Airlines streichen wegen Coronavirus Angebot zusammen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:18 Uhr
Dow volatil -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Rheinmetall verdient mehr -- Wirecard und Xolo arbeiten zusammen -- Deutsche Bank, MorphoSys, thyssenkrupp, Merck im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:01 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:52 Uhr
Coronavirus: OECD sieht größte Gefahr für Weltwirtschaft seit Finanzkrise
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
HAMBORNER REIT601300
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGA14KRD
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100