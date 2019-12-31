finanzen.net
01.05.2020 17:00

Keysight Technologies Expands Innovate Anywhere Program to IT Community

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has extended the companys Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, which is available through May 31, 2020, to enable IT staff to support the growing remote user community, while maintaining network availability, improving security and ensuring performance.

"As companies around the world adjust to more and more employees working remotely, IT teams have stepped up to support those remote users to ensure business continuity, stated Mark Pierpoint, president of Network Applications & Security at Keysight Technologies. "Virtual private networks (VPNs) are critical to maintain security between users working from home and their company. Keysight is committed to helping IT groups ensure their VPNs are performing properly for all the users, while not costing more than necessary by being over-provisioned.

Complimentary Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Check

Many VPNs use the SSL protocol to provide secure private network access from a public network. Keysights complimentary SSL VPN Availability Assessment is a self-service web portal that enables IT staff to check their companys Cisco VPN gateways availability to accept new incoming connections. This low-impact assessment includes daily e-mail reports and proactive alerts to potential VPN gateway availability issues.

Additional information about Keysights SSL VPN Availability Assessment is available at https://vpncheck.io/.

SSL VPN Gateway Assessment Service

A VPN infrastructure is key to business continuity, but companies scaled most of their deployments for the status quo  not the new normal. Now, business continuity depends on employees being able to work remotely. Not only does IT need to provision enough VPN capacity for a usage surge, they need to validate that the network can smoothly support critical applications at peak traffic loads.

Keysights experienced test experts use an elastically scaling cloud infrastructure to simulate thousands of VPN clients connecting to the customers production VPN gateways during a maintenance window. The assessment provides detailed reports and metrics that enable IT to identify performance issues and optimize split tunnel policies for a better user experience by answering these critical questions:

  • How many users can my VPN gateway support?
  • How long does connection establishment take when a lot of users are connecting?
  • How much throughput does the gateway support with lots of connected users?
  • How much bandwidth per tunnel can my infrastructure sustain?

Additional information about Keysights SSL VPN Gateway Assessment Service is available at https://www.ixiacom.com/VPN-Check.

Complimentary Live Network Testing Trial

To support customers whose unified communications, voice and video applications are struggling to keep up with an influx of remote connections, Keysight is offering a complimentary 30-day Hawkeye Network Performance Monitoring trial to help minimize service disruptions and ensure user experience with active network monitoring.

Additional information about Keysights 30-day Hawkeye trial is available at: https://www.ixiacom.com/innovate-anywhere

Complimentary Breach and Attack Simulation Trial

Security operations teams supporting a growing remote workforce must assess how security protocols are working via the companys VPN, given the numerous threats posed by exploitable home devices and exposure to malware. Keysights Threat Simulator, a breach and attack simulation platform, safely measures security risks and exposes gaps.

Additional information about Keysights 7-day Threat Simulator trial is available at: https://threatsimulator.cloud/trial.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
