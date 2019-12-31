finanzen.net
03.03.2020

Keysight Technologies Hosts 2020 Investor Day

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced highlights of its investor day that it held today in New York City.

Keysight's executive leadership team provided an in-depth overview of the company, business segments and financials, including:

  • Framework for continued value creation
  • Strategy to drive profitable growth
  • Increased long-term operating model expectations
  • Durability of the Keysight business model

"We continue to deliver on our commitments by successfully executing our strategy, which is focused on developing first-to-market solutions aligned to key secular growth themes and next-generation electronic technologies, such as 5G, IoT, automotive and data centers, said Ron Nersesian, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Its an exciting time at Keysight as we leverage the strength of our foundation, bring breakthrough technologies to market and add software-centric solutions to address customer needs, while increasing our recurring revenue. Supporting the strong performance across our organization is the Keysight Leadership Model, which we launched in 2018 and believe is a competitive differentiator. With significant opportunity ahead of us, we continue to execute our strategy to capture that momentum and create value for our stakeholders.

Increasing Long-Term Targets

Based on the Companys strategic execution to date and strong momentum, Keysight increased its long-term operating model expectations.

  • Organic revenue growth is now expected to be sustainable at a 4 to 6 percent CAGR, compared with the prior model of a 4 to 5 percent CAGR.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 26 to 27 percent by no later than 2023, compared with the prior model of 21 to 22 percent.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to grow greater than or equal to 10%, in line with the prior model.

The investor day presentation and related materials are available at www.investor.keysight.com.

Keysight Leadership Model

Keysight's Leadership Model ("KLM) is the company's framework to continuously deliver value to our customers, stockholders and employees. KLM provides the structure to execute Keysight's strategy. This model encompasses seven interlinked areas of focus centered around our customers, including: Customer Success, Market Insight, Capital Allocation, First-to-Market Solutions, Operational Excellence, Employee Growth and Keysight Values. More information on the Keysight Leadership Model can be found at https://about.keysight.com/en/companyinfo/leadership.shtml.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysights management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information and future guidance on the companys goals, priorities, revenues, demand, financial condition, operating margin, earnings, recurring revenue, the continued strengths and expected growth of the markets the company sells into, operations, customer solutions, and execution of the companys strategy, that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Keysights results to differ materially from managements current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; customer purchasing decisions and timing; the risk that we are not able to realize the savings or benefits expected from integration or restructuring activities; and impact on the supply chain and slowdown in customer purchasing caused by epidemic and pandemic conditions. The words "estimate, "expect, "intend, "will, "should, "continue, and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysights filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

26.02.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
01.06.19
Keysight Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.05.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

23.02.20Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
26.02.20Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
25.02.20Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Hoffen auf konzertierte Aktion sorgt für deutliche Erholung bei S&P500 und DAX
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen Vz.: Chance von 14,4 Prozent
Wie sieht die Geldanlage der Zukunft aus?
Technische Eintrübung im Nikkei 225
Die Top-wikifolios im Februar
Vontobel: Video: Goldpreis fällt wieder - Ende der Rallye?
Aixtron trotz Gewinneinbruch zuversichtlich
Merck  Zulassung in China
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am unteren Bollinger Band
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Der Trick mit dem zweiten Vertragsjahr könnte bald verboten sein
Es wird volatil bleiben
Haushaltsbuch  So bekam ich meine Finanzen in den Griff
Von wegen Börsencrash  die Märkte lieben demokratische US-Präsidenten
Wir befinden uns beim Dax in einer Achterbahnfahrt

DAX im Minus: Virus-Angst hält Börsen im Griff - Hoffen auf Notenbanken
DAX-Chartanalyse: Pause ungleich Ende
TUI-Aktie wegen Corona abgestürzt: Ist das jetzt die Megachance für einen Kauf?
Aussicht auf Konjunkturhilfen beflügelt DAX - Luftfahrtwerte heben ab
Max Otte: "Wir könnten einen Melt-up-Boom bekommen"

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Thermo Fischer: Übernahmeofferte für QIAGEN -- DEUTZ warnt vor schwachem Jahr -- Apple, HelloFresh, Tilray, Beiersdorf im Fokus

Facebook gewinnt US-Verfahren um Ausspähattacke auf WhatsApp. BMW und Mercedes wollen CO2-Ziele ohne Rabattschlacht schaffen. KION erwartet 2020 Gewinnrückgang. Global Fashion Group schafft Sprung über Gewinnschwelle. Ströer-Aktie klettert: Umsatz und Ergebnis sollen auch 2020 zulegen. Visa senkt Umsatzausblick wegen Coronavirus.

