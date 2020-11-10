Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Infiniium 8-channel oscilloscope technology, which is now available via both distribution and direct channels.

Keysight's Infiniium EXR-Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes include eight models ranging from 500 MHz to 2.5 GHz and either 4 or 8 channels with wide-ranging upgradeability. The EXR-Series' waveform update rate is >200,000 waveforms/sec., allowing it to quickly build eye-diagrams capturing 5.7 Million UIs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Powerful, intuitive to use and easy to own, the new Infiniium EXR-Series extends the power of Keysights Infiniium MXR oscilloscope family to customers that want to buy through the companys global network of distributors. The Infiniium MXR-Series and EXR-Series feature multiple instruments integrated into a single platform for higher engineering productivity and ease-of-use. Both platforms offer advanced software applications and features that simplify debugging, power measurements and remote collaboration.

Designs are growing more complex, and the benchmark for professional mainstream bench debug and analysis continues to rise. The new Infiniium EXR-Series mixed signal oscilloscope (EXR-Series) is the professional engineers ultimate tool for general purpose debug. The Infiniium-EXR and -MXR families feature a state-of-the-art ASIC which powers 7 integrated applications, including oscilloscope, digital voltmeter (DVM), waveform generator, Bode plotter, counters, protocol analyzer and logic analyzer. The EXR-Series offers up to 8 analog channels that operate simultaneously at 2.5 GHz with 16 independent digital channels.

The EXR-Series is:

Powerful: Professional engineers need tools that keep up with the complexity of their designs. Infiniium EXR and MXR deliver advanced applications and features on a 15.6-in high definition touchscreen, enabling users to access both built-in applications and powerful advanced applications. Infiniium applications automate complex tasks such as power supply characterization and measurement, covering basic measurements, advanced measurement and analysis of switching losses, RDS (ON), control loop response, efficiency, transient response, inrush current, current harmonics and losses of power transistors during a cycle.

Elegant: The 15.6-in high definition touchscreen display of the EXR-Series is complemented by the ability to duplicate or extend the scopes screen to another monitor, improving overall productivity. A built-in Fault Hunter feature automatically analyzes the normal signal for 30 seconds and initiates advanced triggers to find rare or random signal faults. The EXR-Series automatic, one-button launch to find physical layer signal anomalies speeds design and troubleshooting efforts, adding efficiency and expertise. Infiniium users can analyze data anywhere with the advanced Infinium Offline software.

Backed by Expertise. The Infiniium EXR-Series include a 3-year warranty and built-in KeysightCare Technical Support. Whether learning a new test technique or exploring a new probing method, EXR owners can access Keysights vast knowledge base and expert support team to quickly obtain the information needed.

Key features of the Infiniium EXR-Series:

Enables designers to work with higher bandwidth signals simultaneously across more analog and digital channels.

Fully upgradeable from 4 to 8 channels, from 500 MHz to 2.5 GHz, and up to 7 total instruments in one lightweight, bench-top device.

Reduces troubleshooting time for random errors and dramatically improves test workflow, enhanced by remote team collaboration for engineers to quickly move from symptom, to root cause, to solution, speeding time-to-market and reducing labor cost.

Simultaneous 8 analog channels and 16 digital channels allow customers to perform no-compromise monitoring and analysis of complex signal interactions, opening a wide and insightful window into designs.

16 digital channels allow customers to perform no-compromise monitoring and analysis of complex signal interactions, opening a wide and insightful window into designs. Powerful remote collaboration with PathWave Infiniium Offline Analysis software enables design teams to do extensive analysis and data manipulation after bench measurements are complete, enhancing both the efficiency and effectiveness of their test bench.

Price and Availability

The Keysight Infiniium EXR Series real-time oscilloscopes start at USD $18,300 and are available through Keysights distribution network.

Additional Information

More information about the Keysight Infiniium EXR Series real-time oscilloscopes is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/exr-faq

Images are available at https://www.keysight.com/find/EXR-oscilloscope-images

