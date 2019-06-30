Keysight Technologies Joins Orbital Security Alliance (OSA) as Full Member

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that it has joined the Orbital Security Alliance (OSA) as a full member.

The OSA was founded by entrepreneur Harrison Caudill and security expert Dr. Gregory Falco as a direct response to the increased risk facing orbital assets. Caudill and Dr. Falco formed the OSA with the mission of developing viable cybersecurity standards for the space industry. Unlike most terrestrial systems, which can have multiple layers of defenses from bad actors, orbital assets have only one line of defense  cybersecurity. Therefore, the OSA is working with experts and partners in government, industry, and academia to create cybersecurity standards that balance the needs for both reliability and resiliency of orbital assets.

"Keysight has chosen to provide early support for this important effort to help secure the rapidly evolving space industry, stated Jay Alexander, chief technology officer at Keysight Technologies. "As the commercialization of space provides unlimited opportunities enabled by space-based platforms, assets will need to be protected and secured. Keysight is proud to bring its expertise in electronic design, test, manufacture, and optimization to help address potential cybersecurity challenges.

Keysight has a long-standing role of supporting technology-based ecosystems, including leadership in industry consortia helping to define the industry standards of the future such as: 3GPP, ETSI, OmniAir, 5GAA, HDMI Forum, PCI-SIG, AXIe, IEEE, 802.11, PXI Systems Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, IIC, USB-IF, CharIN, JEDEC, Wi-Fi Alliance, CTIA, LXI, and now OSA.

Keysight measurement experts have worked alongside industry professionals to assist in defining standards, such as 5G, and optimal testing methods. Based on this direct involvement, Keysight creates solutions including software and hardware tuned specifically to design and test the technologies of the future. Keysight carries the insight into and experience in solving hardware cyber security design challenges, through Ixia, a Keysight business, which provides a unique vantage point into software and network security challenges. The companys network security solutions gather, filter, and prepare raw packet data for processing by intrusion prevention, intrusion detection, security forensics, and other specialized security solutions. These test solutions enable customers to simulate realistic, high-volume traffic with embedded threats and attacks.

Alexander also stated, "It is through our long history of enabling technology, combined with our broad range of hardware and software solutions across the entire stack that we can ensure reliability and security throughout the network. As a result, we are well positioned to help the OSA in their mission to build strong cyber security standards for the future of space.

