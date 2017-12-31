Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KT Corporation (Korea Telecom) at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona to collaborate on 5G New Radio (NR) technology and advanced 4G, accelerating commercial deployment of 5G.

The MoU was signed to reinforce the collaboration between the two parties on technology development for 5G NR and advanced 4G to support KT trial and commercial deployment plans. Keysight will share guidance and insight on 5G NR technology development and testing of 5G infrastructure and UE testing for sub-6GHz and mmWave bands. Keysights expertise will enable the development of Over-the-air (OTA) and mmWave beamforming calibration test methodologies that KT will use to develop relevant test procedures.

The two parties will collaborate to accelerate evaluation of 5G NR test and measurement solutions including first-to-market 5G network and UE emulation solutions that scale from early R&D testing in their ecosystems to validation and performance of the devices and networks as they are deployed. KT will also benefit from using Keysights 5G NR software solutions that cover the full product design cycle with simulation, signal creation and analysis capabilities. Furthermore, its solutions for advanced 4G configurations including multi-band, multi-carrier aggregation and higher order MIMO will help KT transition from 4G to 5G more smoothly.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Keysight as their leading test and measurement expertise and solutions for 5G will enable us to execute on our commercial deployment plans more efficiently and reliably, said Jeon Hongbeam, executive vice president, Infrastructure Laboratory - Institute of Convergence Technology at KT Corporation.

KT Corporation (Korea Telecom), Korea's leading telecommunication service provider, offers innovative mobile services and fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services.

"Keysight is pleased to extend our collaboration with KT, one of the worlds leading 5G mobile operators, from early deployment, to commercial deployment utilizing recently ratified standards for 5G NR, said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager, Wireless Devices and Operators Segment, Keysight.

