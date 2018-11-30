Keysight Technologies Launches New Phase Noise Test System (PNTS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today introduced a new phase
noise measurement system for "power users, which enables them to
optimize and prove performance of new designs, meet operational
requirements, as well as remain on schedule and on budget.
Phase noise is an unwanted phase modulation noise that emerges in nearly
all radio frequency and microwave devices including oscillators, mixers,
dividers, multipliers and amplifiers. Power users, including
professionals responsible for developing high-performance aerospace and
defense applications as well as cutting-edge device characterization for
5G and other wireless communication systems, need to validate the phase
noise performance of their designs.
Keysights new N5511A
Phase Noise Test System (PNTS) models are available in three
frequency ranges - from 50 kHz and going up to 3, 26.5, or 40 GHz with
offsets from .01 Hz to 160 MHz internally. It can be configured for
either single or dual-channel operation and offers the following key
technology features:
-
Flexible architecture for easy integration of external reference
sources enabling users to select from a variety of
commercially-available low-noise sources
-
Phase detector (quadrature) technique maximizes dynamic range
-
Best-in-class absolute and residual measurements on both continuous
wave and pulsed signals
-
Cross spectral averaging (cross-correlation) to measure noise
approaching the limits of physics, down to the kT (177 dBm/Hz)
thermal noise floor, by removing uncorrelated noise between two
channels and enabling users to see the real performance of their
device under test
"In terms of radio frequency and microwave design, less phase noise
means more performance, and the new Keysight N5511A PNTS can help
customers achieve that performance, said Dan Dunn, vice president and
general manager of Keysights Aerospace Defense and Government Solutions
Group. "Its flexible architecture lets customers integrate exceptional
reference sources theirs or ours and confidently solve specific
challenges faster.
The flexible and scalable architecture of Keysights N5511A PNTS enables
power users to:
-
Confidently and quickly solve specific challenges in phase noise by
removing uncorrelated reference noise, system noise and any additional
uncorrelated noise from signal conditioning devices such as
attenuators and amplifiers
-
Generate faster measurements using hardware acceleration with fast
Fourier transform (FFT) and cross-correlation in a Field Programmable
Gate Array (FPGA), rather than software on a CPU
-
Simplify set-up of residual measurements using the phase noise
measurement interface (PNMI) accessory
-
Stay ahead of the leading edge in metrology and calibration and adapt
to future needs by upgrading from single channel to dual channel (for
cross-correlation) and integrating other PXI modules for new
functionality
Consisting of phase detector and data conversion modules housed in a
custom, low-noise single PXIe mainframe four units (4U) high, the N5511A
occupies minimal rack space. The system software included runs on an
integrated PC controller using the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system.
Pricing and Availability
N5511A Phase Noise Test System is available now. Prices start at USD
$135,000.
Additional Information
More information is available online at www.keysight.com/find/PNTS
and www.keysight.com/find/N5511A.
Keysight will demonstrate the N5511A Phase Noise Test System at the International
Microwave Symposium 2019, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center,
Stand 606, June 4 - 6.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost. Keysights solutions go where the electronic signal goes,
from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test,
to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the
worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive,
energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight
generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is
available at www.keysight.com.
