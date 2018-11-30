Keysight Technologies Strengthens Leadership Position in PTCRB  Accelerating 5G New Radio Device Certification in U.S.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the companys 5G
Conformance Toolset was first to submit 5G new radio (NR)
non-standalone (NSA) radio frequency (RF)
test cases for PTCRB validation approval in frequency range 2 (FR2), as
well as for 5G NR standalone (SA) protocol
test cases in frequency range 1 (FR1), accelerating market introduction
of 5G NR mobile devices.
Leading mobile operators around the world are deploying 5G technology to
deliver fixed wireless access to homes and businesses, as well as to
support enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) applications. Initial 5G
deployments in the U.S. will leverage mmWave (FR2). Future deployments
will also use the 5G NR SA mode, which relies on an upgraded 5G core
network and 5G radio access network (RAN), to support subsequent
rollouts of 5G services and use cases.
PTCRB is a certification forum consisting of leading U.S. mobile
operators. Following last weeks PTCRB validation group #85 meeting in
Helsinki, Finland, Keysight strengthened its leadership in validating
and/or submitting the greatest number of 5G NR test cases for
ratification by PTCRB for RF and protocol in NSA and SA modes.
Keysights 5G Conformance Toolset continues to offer unique validation
coverage for 5G NR standalone, which also plays an important role in
accelerating 5G NR mobile device certification for commercial
introductions around the world.
"By being first to submit 5G NR test cases for PTRCB validation
approval, Keysight is enabling mobile operators to speed up their
ability to deliver on the promise of 5G and capitalize on early
commercial 5G NR deployments, said Kailash Narayanan, vice president
and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. "Were proud to
once again showcase our 5G
technology leadership position which was achieved as a result of our
close collaborations with market makers, as well as our significant
contributions to the 5G
NR standards.
Protocol and RF conformance tests are a key enabler for chipset, device
manufacturers and test labs to validate the performance of new 5G
designs. Mobile operators and their ecosystems use Keysight's 5G network
emulation solutions to validate new devices across the workflow, from
early design to acceptance and manufacturing for both FR1 and FR2.
Keysight combines its network emulation solutions with a wide range of
purpose-built and proven chambers to deliver comprehensive mobile device
performance validation capabilities in over-the-air (OTA) test
environments. The solution suite, adopted by all major chipset and
device makers, supports a leading number of carrier acceptance 5G NR RF
and protocol test cases as mandated by major U.S. mobile operators.
Since the beginning of this year, Keysight has obtained initial
GCF approval for validated 5G NR NSA test cases and has enabled the activation
of GCF certification for 5G NR standalone devices. Keysight's 5G
Conformance Toolset offers the widest range of GCF 5G NR radio frequency
and protocol test cases for NSA and SA modes.
