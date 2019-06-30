finanzen.net
15.01.2020 17:30
Keysight Technologies to Highlight High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2020

What: Massive data flows from 5G and IoT are creating unprecedented demand for higher-speed digital throughput and interfaces, as well as memory in networks and data centers. At DesignCon 2020, Keysights technical experts and application engineers will demonstrate solutions that enable customers to automate development workflows with PathWave, optimize design performance with the highest-performance test equipment, and accelerate time-to-market when designing the latest high-speed interfaces, transceivers and electronics.

Keysight is the DesignCon 2020 host sponsor and will demonstrate the following solutions in Booth 725:

Keysight High-Speed Computing Interface Solutions

  • Double Data Rate (DDR) 5 Transmitter (Tx) and Receiver (Rx) Design and Test provides automated compliance test and calibration to enable faster test times.
  • Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) 5.0 Tx and Rx Test ensures signal quality and accuracy of PCIe 5.0 signals at 32 giga transfers per second (GT/s) speed.

Keysight Data Center Connectivity Solutions

  • 400GE 4-Level Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) Tx Test examines signal to noise and distortion ratio (SNDR) and related 400G validation measurements delivering higher instrumentation precision to extract design margins for Tx characterization and validation.
  • 100 GBaud Error Analysis and Layer 1 Test with Forward Error Correction (FEC) provides next-generation digital interfaces running at speeds beyond 60 GBaud flexibility in terms of speed, modulation formats, and digital signal Tx and Rx processing.
    • Also enables increased bandwidth in data center networks to integrate FEC constraints into physical design validation.
  • PAM4 400G Bit Error Rate (BER) provides real-time BERs on all electrical lanes to quickly evaluate the performance of FEC for PAM4 encoded signaling.
    • Also performs error analysis of PAM-4 signals up to 58 Gbaud with the latest enhancement to the M8040A High-performance BERT system.

Keysight Consumer Electronics Solutions

  • USB 4.0 & Type-C Tx and Rx compliant solutions for USB4 over a lossy, low-cost, passive cable using the UXR-Series oscilloscope.

Keysight Signal and Power Integrity Solutions

  • Signal and Power Integrity Analysis offers insight into the transmission of digital data from the transmitter, through channel interconnects to the receiver, at 400G data rates.

Keysight Design and Test Software Solutions

  • PathWave Design & Test Software delivers a design and test software platform for agile and connected engineering workflows  from design and simulation, to prototype and test, to manufacturing.

Keysight Services

  • KeysightCare - a unique service model that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software and solutions that enhance processes and transform test asset insights into improved return on investment.

When:

January 28th  30th, 2020

Where:

 

Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA

Keysight Booth 725

Media Activities:

Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations

Chiphead Theatre:

Wednesday, January 29th from 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm

"Leading Edge + Mainstream Technologies  Everything is Moving to Next Generation

Presenter: Brig Asay, Keysights Director of Strategic Planning  Internet Infrastructure Group

Join Keysights technical experts as they discuss advanced design and test solutions at Keysight Education Forum (KEF) sessions.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

