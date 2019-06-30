Keysight Technologies to Highlight High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2020

What: Massive data flows from 5G and IoT are creating unprecedented demand for higher-speed digital throughput and interfaces, as well as memory in networks and data centers. At DesignCon 2020, Keysights technical experts and application engineers will demonstrate solutions that enable customers to automate development workflows with PathWave, optimize design performance with the highest-performance test equipment, and accelerate time-to-market when designing the latest high-speed interfaces, transceivers and electronics.

Keysight is the DesignCon 2020 host sponsor and will demonstrate the following solutions in Booth 725:

Keysight High-Speed Computing Interface Solutions

Double Data Rate (DDR) 5 Transmitter (Tx) and Receiver (Rx) Design and Test provides automated compliance test and calibration to enable faster test times.

provides automated compliance test and calibration to enable faster test times. Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) 5.0 Tx and Rx Test ensures signal quality and accuracy of PCIe 5.0 signals at 32 giga transfers per second (GT/s) speed.

Keysight Data Center Connectivity Solutions

400GE 4-Level Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) Tx Test examines signal to noise and distortion ratio (SNDR) and related 400G validation measurements delivering higher instrumentation precision to extract design margins for Tx characterization and validation.

examines signal to noise and distortion ratio (SNDR) and related 400G validation measurements delivering higher instrumentation precision to extract design margins for Tx characterization and validation. 100 GBaud Error Analysis and Layer 1 Test with Forward Error Correction (FEC) provides next-generation digital interfaces running at speeds beyond 60 GBaud flexibility in terms of speed, modulation formats, and digital signal Tx and Rx processing. Also enables increased bandwidth in data center networks to integrate FEC constraints into physical design validation.

provides next-generation digital interfaces running at speeds beyond 60 GBaud flexibility in terms of speed, modulation formats, and digital signal Tx and Rx processing. PAM4 400G Bit Error Rate (BER) provides real-time BERs on all electrical lanes to quickly evaluate the performance of FEC for PAM4 encoded signaling. Also performs error analysis of PAM-4 signals up to 58 Gbaud with the latest enhancement to the M8040A High-performance BERT system.

provides real-time BERs on all electrical lanes to quickly evaluate the performance of FEC for PAM4 encoded signaling.

Keysight Consumer Electronics Solutions

USB 4.0 & Type-C Tx and Rx compliant solutions for USB4 over a lossy, low-cost, passive cable using the UXR-Series oscilloscope.

Keysight Signal and Power Integrity Solutions

Signal and Power Integrity Analysis offers insight into the transmission of digital data from the transmitter, through channel interconnects to the receiver, at 400G data rates.

Keysight Design and Test Software Solutions

PathWave Design & Test Software delivers a design and test software platform for agile and connected engineering workflows  from design and simulation, to prototype and test, to manufacturing.

Keysight Services

KeysightCare - a unique service model that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software and solutions that enhance processes and transform test asset insights into improved return on investment.

When: January 28th  30th, 2020 Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA Keysight Booth 725 Media Activities: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations Chiphead Theatre: Wednesday, January 29th from 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm "Leading Edge + Mainstream Technologies  Everything is Moving to Next Generation Presenter: Brig Asay, Keysights Director of Strategic Planning  Internet Infrastructure Group Join Keysights technical experts as they discuss advanced design and test solutions at Keysight Education Forum (KEF) sessions.

