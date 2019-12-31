finanzen.net
23.06.2020 17:00

Keysight Technologies to Showcase Data Center Interconnect Test Solutions at Optical Networking Innovations Event

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysights three-day Optical Networking Innovations event will enable attendees to experience the companys range of test solutions across all network layers and technologies for optical transmission and data center interconnect, accelerating development of intelligent networks.

When: On July 7th, 8th and 9th Keysight will offer three 1-hour events that include demonstrations of the companys technologies and solutions, interaction with Keysight experts, as well as access to additional technical resources, as follows:

July 7th: Keysights PAM4 E-O-E, coherent optical transmission and integrated photonics solutions including:

  • A full PAM4 E-O-E (Electrical  Optical  Electrical) end-to-end link simulation example in PathWave Advanced Design System 2020, including modeling of the optical channel using VPIphotonics VPItransmissionMaker.
  • A test solution that mimics the function of a coherent transceiver. It generates signals with flexible modulation formats for this speed class using Keysights M8194A arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and analyzes these signals with Keysights N4391B optical modulation analyzer (OMA) based on the companys Infiniium UXR real-time oscilloscope family.
  • An integrated photonic test solution that integrates Keysight instruments and FormFactors CM300xi probe station through Keysights PathWave Test Automation plugins.

July 8th: Keysights data center connectivity and parametric photonic test? solutions including:

  • A total solution approach to 400G/800G optical transceiver test that features the N1092A DCA-M sampling oscilloscope, with new mini-modules, precision waveform analyzer and a clock recovery module.
  • A high bandwidth, low noise interface operating in concert with Keysights Infiniium UXR 110 GHz oscilloscope, offering detailed insight into optical error detection, parametric test and jitter decomposition with enhanced precision.
  • An integrated parametric photonic test solution for measuring wavelength and polarization dependence of optical components using Keysights unique single-sweep method for improved repeatability.

July 9th: Keysights 400GE network validation, terabit research and customized services including:

  • A compliance test solution for 400GBASE devices and components designed to integrate Forward Error Correction (FEC) constraints into the physical design validation, consisting of Keysights M8040A BERT, combined with the A400GE-QDD and a multiport 400G Ethernet module tester. In addition, a cost-effective and scalable solution for functional and interoperability testing of 400GE optical transceiver modules and direct attached copper cables.
  • Signal generation (M8194A AWG) and analysis (Infiniium UXR) technology providing the highest combination of speed (120 GSa/s), bandwidth (45 GHz typical to generate signals with frequency components up to 50 GHz, and channel density (1, 2, or 4 differential channels).
  • A unique service model (KeysightCare) that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software and solutions that enhance processes and transform test asset insights into improved return on investment.

Registration Information

Registration for this no cost event is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/america/tradeshows/optical-networking-innovations.html

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.05.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.05.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2019Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

25.05.20Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
28.05.20Keysight Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
26.05.20Keysight Technologies Misses Quarterly Targets On Coronavirus Disruptions
01.06.20Keysight Technologies upgraded to overweight at J.P. Morgan
27.05.20Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: Wann kommt eine Korrektur?
So handeln die wikifolio-Trader Wirecard
Daimler mit Silberstreif
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones in Folge seitwärts
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Cement
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ist dieser Betrug die Wende zum Schlechten?
GPS-Tracker bieten mehr Sicherheit im Alltag
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Radfahren mit Superkräften

News von

Achtung Vermieter: Schnell noch die neue Mehrwertsteuer in den Mietvertrag schreiben
Wirecard-Milliarden vermutlich weg: "Ein Desaster" - Untersuchungshaft könnte drohen
DAX im Minus: Anleger fürchten zweite Corona-Welle - Kurssturz bei Wirecard
Sind die Banken schon beauftragt? Was wir über die CureVac-Aktie wissen
Wikifolio Trader Steve Liebetrau: "Wirecard hat aus meiner Sicht im Moment drei eklatante Probleme" - Interview zum Anhören

Heute im Fokus

US-Techbörse mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt zu -- Apple-Aktie auf Rekordjagd -- Ex-Wirecard-Chef festgenommen -- Lufthansa: Weiter keine Einigung zu Stellenabbau -- TUI, Bayer, Telekom, KlöCo im Fokus

Goldpreis steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 2012. Siemens- und Alstom-Manager in Italien wegen Bestechung in Haft. Softbank-Deal: Telekom erhält Option auf Aktienmehrheit an T-Mobile. BGH entscheidet im Streit zwischen Bundeskartellamt und Facebook. Siemens und Salesforce kooperieren bei coronagerechten Bürolösungen. Baustoff-Studie der SocGen treibt vor allem HeidelbergCement-Aktien an. Eurozone-Wirtschaft verlangsamt Talfahrt im Juni.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:12 Uhr
US-Techbörse mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt zu -- Bayer wohl vor Vergleich -- Ex-Wirecard-Chef festgenommen -- Lufthansa: Weiter keine Einigung zu Stellenabbau -- TUI, Bayer, Telekom, KlöCo im Fokus
Sonstiges
17:07 Uhr
Kupfer kaufen: Mit diesen Möglichkeiten auf den Kupferpreis spekulieren
Aktie im Fokus
17:11 Uhr
Luckin Coffee vs. Starbucks: Welcher Konzern kommt schneller aus der Krise?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TUITUAG00
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T