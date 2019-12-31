Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysights three-day Optical Networking Innovations event will enable attendees to experience the companys range of test solutions across all network layers and technologies for optical transmission and data center interconnect, accelerating development of intelligent networks.

When: On July 7th, 8th and 9th Keysight will offer three 1-hour events that include demonstrations of the companys technologies and solutions, interaction with Keysight experts, as well as access to additional technical resources, as follows:

July 7th: Keysights PAM4 E-O-E, coherent optical transmission and integrated photonics solutions including:

A full PAM4 E-O-E (Electrical  Optical  Electrical) end-to-end link simulation example in PathWave Advanced Design System 2020, including modeling of the optical channel using VPIphotonics VPItransmissionMaker.

A test solution that mimics the function of a coherent transceiver. It generates signals with flexible modulation formats for this speed class using Keysights M8194A arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and analyzes these signals with Keysights N4391B optical modulation analyzer (OMA) based on the companys Infiniium UXR real-time oscilloscope family.

An integrated photonic test solution that integrates Keysight instruments and FormFactors CM300xi probe station through Keysights PathWave Test Automation plugins.

July 8th: Keysights data center connectivity and parametric photonic test? solutions including:

A total solution approach to 400G/800G optical transceiver test that features the N1092A DCA-M sampling oscilloscope, with new mini-modules, precision waveform analyzer and a clock recovery module.

A high bandwidth, low noise interface operating in concert with Keysights Infiniium UXR 110 GHz oscilloscope, offering detailed insight into optical error detection, parametric test and jitter decomposition with enhanced precision.

An integrated parametric photonic test solution for measuring wavelength and polarization dependence of optical components using Keysights unique single-sweep method for improved repeatability.

July 9th: Keysights 400GE network validation, terabit research and customized services including:

A compliance test solution for 400GBASE devices and components designed to integrate Forward Error Correction (FEC) constraints into the physical design validation, consisting of Keysights M8040A BERT, combined with the A400GE-QDD and a multiport 400G Ethernet module tester. In addition, a cost-effective and scalable solution for functional and interoperability testing of 400GE optical transceiver modules and direct attached copper cables.

Signal generation (M8194A AWG) and analysis (Infiniium UXR) technology providing the highest combination of speed (120 GSa/s), bandwidth (45 GHz typical to generate signals with frequency components up to 50 GHz, and channel density (1, 2, or 4 differential channels).

A unique service model (KeysightCare) that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software and solutions that enhance processes and transform test asset insights into improved return on investment.

Registration Information

Registration for this no cost event is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/america/tradeshows/optical-networking-innovations.html

