Keysight Technologies V2X Test Solution Earns OmniAir Certification

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the companys vehicle-to-everything
(V2X) test solution (E6953A DSRC V2X) has earned OmniAir Qualified
Test Equipment (OQTE) status from the OmniAir
Consortium®, the leading industry association promoting
interoperability and certification for intelligent transportation
systems (ITS), tolling and connected vehicles.
Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers are actively investing in
V2X technology to improve the safety and efficiency of automobiles and
for connected car applications.
Keysights E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution provides automotive OEM
manufacturers and suppliers with confidence that their devices and
software will pass global industry requirements for interoperability and
compliance with current standards and regulations.
OmniAir has certified Keysights V2X Test Solution to validate physical
layer (PHY) and protocol conformance in V2X based on OmniAir
Consortiums DSRC test specifications. Keysights E6953A DSRC V2X Test
Solution enables full test automation of OmniAir Consortium WAVE-DSRC
test cases based upon standards SAE J2945/1, IEEE 802.11p, IEEE 1609.2,
IEEE 1609.3, and IEEE 1609.4.
"OmniAir is proud to partner with companies like Keysight Technologies,
whose world-class capabilities and expertise will help to advance
OmniAirs V2X testing and certification programs, said Jason Conley,
Executive Director at OmniAir.
"As a long-time OmniAir member and contributor to the testing program,
Keysight is pleased to be OmniAir qualified for DSRC, said Siegfried
Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Automotive and
Energy Solutions business unit. "Keysight will continue to work with
OmniAir, and other industry leaders, on similar solutions for the
emerging V2X standard.
Using Keysights E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution, Bureau
Veritas Korea (BV Korea) earned OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory
status (OATL). This status enables BV Korea to offer OmniAir
Certification services to the growing ecosystem of V2X designers and
manufacturers.
"We are confident that V2X technology in the automotive industry will
become globally widespread complying to technical certification provided
by companies such as Bureau Veritas Korea, stated Todd Kwak, general
lab manager, at Bureau Veritas Korea. "We look forward to a strong
partnership between Bureau Veritas Korea and Keysight for OmniAir V2X
certification.
"We are proud that Bureau Veritas Korea selected Keysights DSRC V2X
Test System for their certification program, stated Jun Chie, vice
president of Asia Pacific sales at Keysight Technologies. "Working
together, Bureau Veritas Korea and Keysight will play a key part in the
rollout of V2X services.
