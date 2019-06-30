finanzen.net
21.01.2020 17:06
Keysight to Unveil the First Complete Design and Test Solution for Next Generation DDR5 Memory at DesignCon 2020

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that it will unveil the worlds first design and test workflow solution that reduces product development time for Double-Data Rate Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DDR5 DRAM) systems at DesignCon 2020 (Booth 725).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005791/en/

Ultra-low noise UXR0204A Real-time Oscilloscope for Transmitter Test, debug and Receiver stressed-eye calibration (Photo: Business Wire)

Ultra-low noise UXR0204A Real-time Oscilloscope for Transmitter Test, debug and Receiver stressed-eye calibration (Photo: Business Wire)

As data center throughput climbs, performance expectations of servers and high-performance computing drive the need for next-generation high-density ultra-fast memory, or DDR5 DRAM. Running at twice the data rate of DDR4 results in shrinking design margins and it becomes difficult for a hardware designer to optimize the printed circuit board (PCB) to minimize the effects of jitter, reflection and crosstalk. Heavily distorted signals can be recovered with decision feedback equalization (DFE), a new addition for DDR5 DRAM, which disrupts the traditional measurement and simulation approaches used for earlier generations of DDR.

Keysights comprehensive design and test workflow solution enables hardware engineers to meet their time-to-market window and deliver a high-performance, reliable end-product with:

  • New transmitter test methods to measure the signal eye diagram after equalization.
  • New loopback bit-error-rate (BER) receiver tests to validate device and system reliability.
  • Logic analysis to debug complex DDR5 traffic transactions to identify the source of system instability.

Completing the solution is PathWave ADS Memory Designer for DDR5, a simulation environment that addresses the current challenges faced by designers with the following key features:

  • Ability to predict performance, optimize a design and perform virtual transmitter compliance test, before realizing the first hardware prototype.
  • Reduced simulation setup time from hours to minutes with new features such as DDR components, smart wires and an intelligent memory probe.
  • Increased simulation accuracy for DDR5 by representing receiver equalization with IBIS Algorithmic Modeling Interface (IBIS-AMI) models, enhanced specifically for the requirements of DDR.

"DDR5 is on the horizon, and to secure a competitive edge, organizations are designing their next generation products to take full advantage of it. However, designing for DDR5 will not be the step-and-repeat of earlier generations. The measurements needed to validate memory systems and the simulation technology needed to predict the performance of memory systems are evolving, stated Todd Cutler, vice president and general manager of design and test software at Keysight. "Keysight has the technical innovation, breadth of solution and depth of expertise to help our customers get to market faster with their first DDR5 product.

Keysights design and test workflow solution consists of the following product portfolio:

  • Modeling and simulation (W2225BP)
  • Probing and interposers
  • Transmitter test with oscilloscopes and compliance software (Infiniium UXR, N6475A)
  • Receiver test fixtures
  • Receiver test solution for loopback Bit Error Rate Testing (M8020A, M80885RCA)
  • Logic Analysis (U4164A, B4661A)
  • Power rail probes (N7024A)

Additional information on PathWave ADS Memory Designer is available at the following:

  • PathWave Design Software
  • W2225BP ADS Memory Designer Bundle

Images are available at https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/images/designcon2020/.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

