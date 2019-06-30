finanzen.net
14.08.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced a series of projects, totaling over $170 million of capital investment, that will increase efficiency, add product liquidity, and enhance blending capabilities at its Pasadena and Galena Park terminals, part of its best-in-class refined products storage hub on the Houston Ship Channel.

In response to growing customer demand, KMIs liquids terminal platform now boasts 10 ship docks, 38 barge spots, 20 inbound pipelines providing connectivity to 10 regional refineries and chemical plants, 15 outbound pipelines, 14 cross-channel lines, and approximately 43 million barrels of storage on the Houston Ship Channel, North Americas leading port for energy exports.

KMI will invest approximately $125 million on enhancements to its Pasadena Terminal and Jefferson Street Truck Rack, including:

  • Increased flow rates on inbound pipeline connections and outbound dock lines, significantly reducing vessel load times and expanding effective dock capacity.
  • Tank modifications that will provide for butane blending and vapor combustion capabilities on 10 storage tanks, with the option to extend those capabilities to an additional 25 tanks or more.
  • Expansion of the current methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) storage and blending platform, including a dedicated cross-channel MTBE line serving vessels being loaded at Pasadenas North Docks.
  • A new, dedicated natural gasoline (C5) inbound connection, enhancing customers blendstock supply optionality and liquidity.

The improvements, which are expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2020, are supported by a long-term agreement with a major refiner for approximately 2.0 million barrels of refined petroleum products storage capacity at the terminal.

In addition to the enhancements at the Pasadena Terminal, KMI will also invest more than $45 million to develop and construct a butane-on-demand blending system for 25 tanks at its Galena Park Terminal. The project will include construction of a 30,000-barrel butane sphere, a new inbound C4 pipeline connection, as well as tank and piping modifications to extend butane blending capabilities to 25 tanks, two ship docks, and six cross-channel pipelines. The project is supported by a long-term agreement with an investment grade midstream company and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"These projects speak to Kinder Morgans continued commitment to excellence and to improving our already best-in-class facilities along the Houston Ship Channel, said John Schlosser, president of Terminals for KMI. "The announced improvements only serve to enhance our position as the market-leading refined petroleum products storage hub on the U.S. Gulf Coast. This offers our customers unmatched supply optionality and liquidity and modal efficiencies as they aim to maximize storage and blending economics and access domestic and global energy markets in the most cost effective manner possible.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 157 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words "expects, "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "will, "shall, "estimates, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning the anticipated cost, timing and benefits of projects to enhance KMIs Houston Ship Channel facilities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize nor their ultimate impact on our operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in KMIs reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2018 (under the headings "Risk Factors and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SECs EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. 

Nachrichten zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.07.19
Kinder Morgan stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
18.07.19
Kinder Morgan erwirtschaftet Gewinn und kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
15.07.19
Ausblick: Kinder Morgan präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
26.06.19
Kinder Morgan Wins Case for Gas Pipeline (OilPrice.com)
18.04.19
Kinder Morgan erzielt mehr Gewinn und erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
16.04.19
Ausblick: Kinder Morgan öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.01.19
Kinder Morgan erwirtschaftet Gewinn und zahlt 20 Cents Dividende (MyDividends)
14.01.19
Ausblick: Kinder Morgan öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kinder Morgan News
RSS Feed
Kinder Morgan zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2017Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.06.2017Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2016Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.10.2016Kinder Morgan HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.07.2019Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2017Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.10.2016Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.10.2016Kinder Morgan HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.04.2016Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
27.06.2017Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.12.2015Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.12.2015Kinder Morgan HoldArgus Research Company
23.03.2011Kinder Morgan neutralCredit Suisse Group
29.08.2006Kinder Morgan sector performRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kinder Morgan Inc (P) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Kinder Morgan News

18.07.19Kinder Morgan erwirtschaftet Gewinn und kündigt Dividende an
20.07.19Kinder Morgan stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
15.07.19Ausblick: Kinder Morgan präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
25.07.19Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies
17.07.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix. ASML. PNC Financial Services. Kinder Morgan and United Rentals
14.07.19Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron
18.07.19Kinder Morgan stock price target raised to $23 from $20 at SunTrust RH
30.07.19Kinder Morgan downgraded to market perform at BMO Capital
21.07.19Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future
01.08.19Kinder Morgan Terminals says Philadelphia refiner owes nearly $1.5 mln -court docs
Weitere Kinder Morgan News
Werbung

Inside

Onlinehändler JD.com wächst stärker als erwartet
Vontobel: Entspannt investieren dank niedriger Barrieren
Risiken streuen - aber richtig
DZ BANK - Brent Crude Oil - Bären übernehmen das Ruder!
Handelskriege sind leicht zu verlieren
EuroStoxx 50  Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Dow Jones reizt Range voll aus
HSBC: Henkel & Co verunsichern Anleger
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Kinder Morgan-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Kinder Morgan Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Konflikt wird noch die kommenden Jahrzehnte prägen
Neue Mietpreisbremse erlaubt nur noch 10 Prozent Mieterhöhung
So leicht können Vermieter die Mietpreisbremse aushebeln
Der deutsche Sparer im Kaninchenbau von Wunderland-Alice
Ein Misstrauensvotum gegen die Notenbanken

News von

DAX: Erholung nicht in Sicht
USA geben im Handelsstreit mit China ein Stück nach
DAX beendet vorerst seine Talfahrt - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen
Wirecard-Aktie, Deutsche Telekom und Co.: Diese fünf Aktien empfehlen die NordLB-Analysten zum Kauf
Argentinien-Crash versetzt DAX weiteren Schlag - Henkel-Aktie im Minus

Heute im Fokus

DAX rauscht kurz unter 11.500-Punkte-Marke -- Dow tiefer erwartet -- Inverse Zinskurve in den USA & Großbritannien -- RWE mit Gewinnzuwächsen -- Deutsches BIP schrumpft -- EVOTEC, Nordex im Fokus

Marke VW im Juli mit leichtem Absatzrückgang. STADA macht gute Geschäfte. CANCOM schraubt Prognose hoch. zooplus schreibt operativ wieder schwarze Zahlen. HHLA wächst kräftig. Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten deuten auf anhaltende Wirtschaftsflaute hin. Adler Real Estate erhöht Prognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:01 Uhr
DAX rauscht kurz unter 11.500-Punkte-Marke -- Dow tiefer erwartet -- Inverse Zinskurve in den USA & Großbritannien -- RWE mit Gewinnzuwächsen -- Deutsches BIP schrumpft -- EVOTEC, Nordex im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:00 Uhr
Apple-Aktie: Mit Musik auf Wachstumskurs
Aktie im Fokus
15:01 Uhr
Saudi Aramco vor Börsengang: Was der 15-Milliarden-Dollar-Deal für Saudi Aramco und Reliance bedeutet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
thyssenkrupp AG750000
SteinhoffA14XB9
Siemens AG723610