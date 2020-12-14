  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Mit Harald Weygand und BNP Paribas Richtung Weihnachten. Analyse, Meinungen, Produkte. Die Sendung Rendezvous mit Harry heute wieder um 19 Uhr +++-w-
14.12.2020 14:05

Kinder Morgan Announces Fayez Sarofim Retirement From Board of Directors

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) announced today that Fayez Sarofim will retire from its board of directors effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Sarofim has served on KMIs board of directors since 1999.

"Fayez has been a long-standing member of the board, and we appreciate his valuable guidance and advice during his 21 years of service, said KMI Executive Chairman Rich Kinder. "He has always provided thoughtful and wise suggestions for the betterment of the company. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

"I have enjoyed working with Rich, the board and the management team during my time serving on the board of directors, said Mr. Sarofim. "KMI has grown substantially during that period, and I am confident it will continue to be successful in the future.

Mr. Sarofim was born in 1928 in Cairo, Egypt. He came to the United States in 1946 and became a naturalized American citizen in 1961. He received his bachelors degree from the University of California Berkeley and a masters degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. In August 1958, he founded the investment firm Fayez Sarofim & Co., in Houston, Texas. He is an active philanthropist in the community and a significant contributor to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, with the MFAHs extensive collections and exhibitions presented primarily at three main gallery buildings on the Susan and Fayez S. Sarofim Campus. This addition to the museum allowed the entire community greater access to galleries featuring a wide variety of collections and exhibits. He also provides support to the Houston Ballet, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Texas Childrens Hospital, University of Texas Health Science Center and Houston Grand Opera, to name a few.

At this time, KMIs board does not anticipate appointing a successor to the board.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words "expects, "believes, anticipates, "plans, "will, "shall, "estimates, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning KMIs future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize or their ultimate impact on KMIs operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described (under the headings "Risk Factors and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and elsewhere) in KMIs reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SECs EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on KMIs website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kinder Morgan News
RSS Feed
Kinder Morgan zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2019Kinder Morgan Peer PerformWolfe Research
30.07.2019Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2017Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.06.2017Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2016Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.07.2019Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2017Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.10.2016Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.10.2016Kinder Morgan HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.04.2016Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.08.2019Kinder Morgan Peer PerformWolfe Research
27.06.2017Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.12.2015Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.12.2015Kinder Morgan HoldArgus Research Company
23.03.2011Kinder Morgan neutralCredit Suisse Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kinder Morgan Inc (P) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar heute Abend um 18 Uhr, wie es 2021 an der Börse weitergehen kann!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Kinder Morgan News

17.11.20Why ExxonMobil. Chevron. Kinder Morgan. and Other Energy Stocks Jumped Today
26.11.20Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ExxonMobil
10.12.20Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan
01.12.20Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners vs. Kinder Morgan
02.12.20Kinder Morgan (KMI) Jumps 17.6% in Past Month: More Room Ahead?
09.12.20Kinder Morgan (KMI) Plans to Hike Dividend. Issues Guidance
Weitere Kinder Morgan News
Werbung

Trading-News

Brexit-Verhandlungen: Der Denn-sie-wissen-nicht-was-sie-tun-Effekt
DZ BANK - Palladium: Saisonal sehr attraktiv!
Amazon  Das Dreieck spitzt sich zu
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Telekom, Vonovia
Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar heute Abend, den 14. Dezember
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nur noch heute und morgen: Jetzt 12 Monate gebührenfrei investieren
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Webinar: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht mit Allvest, der neuen digitalen Tochter der Allianz
Hohe Nachfrage nach Vermögenswerten - trotz Pandemie
Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Kinder Morgan-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Kinder Morgan Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die besten Deals am 14.12.2020
Der Dax kann bis zum Frühjahr 16.000 Punkte erreichen
Barren, Münzen oder Aktien  so verschenken Sie Gold richtig
Der entscheidende Makel von Apples Luxus-Kopfhörern
Ich sag mal so, wer betrügen will, der betrügt eh

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Virus-Krise dämpft vorweihnachtliche Anleger-Stimmung
Wasserstoff Newsblog: So stuft eine britische Investmentbank die Aktien von Nel Asa, ITM Power und Ceres Power ein
DAX im Plus: Konjunkturhoffnungen geben Europas Börsen Auftrieb
Der Morgen kompakt: Acht Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Newsticker Corona: Bayern erlaubt Auslieferung von Paketen am Sonntag

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- CureVac mit Impfstoff-Studie -- Geplanter Staatseinstieg treibt HENSOLDT weiter an -- Impfungen in USA ab heute -- Harter Lockdown steht bevor -- BVB, VW, QIAGEN, AstraZeneca im Fokus

RWE trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Windkraftanlagen in Texas. Bank-Aktien vom Dividendenschock erholt. Weitreichende Störung bei Google. Wirecard-Ausschusssitzung zu Apas wird Dienstag fortgesetzt. Roche-Tochter Genentech schließt Lizenzabkommen mit Relay für Krebskandidaten. Infineon- und SAP-Aktien am DAX-Ende - Technologiesektor wenig gefragt. Daimler plant 2021 Produktionsstart für drei neue Elektro-Modelle.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen