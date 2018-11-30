finanzen.net
26.06.2019 00:53
Bewerten
(0)

Kinder Morgan Applauds Travis County District Court Ruling

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today issued the following statement after the Travis County District Court dismissed all claims made against the Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) Project.

"Kinder Morgan is very pleased with the ruling made by the Travis County District Court, said Tom Martin, president of Natural Gas Pipelines for KMI. "The courts finding validates the process established in Texas for the development of natural gas utility projects, as well as the steps we have taken to comply with that process. We will continue to engage all stakeholders as we work to complete PHP.

The eminent domain process ensures that no single landowner can block critical infrastructure necessary to moving the energy needed to heat and cool homes, schools, businesses and public buildings in Texas -- while providing substantial local and state revenues.

The PHP project is an approximately $2 billion project that will help provide the infrastructure needed to allow further development of the Permian Basin in West Texas by providing an outlet for increased Permian natural gas production to growing market areas along the Texas Gulf Coast and Hill Country area. Throughout its development, the route has been carefully evaluated to minimize potential impacts to the environment and landowners, while also being cost-effective and constructible. Upon completion, PHP will transport up to 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of dry natural gas, and only dry natural gas, through approximately 430 miles of 42-inch pipeline from the Waha, Texas area to the Katy, Texas area, Texas Gulf Coast markets, and Hill Country area.

This project is expected to provide almost $1 billion in additional revenue each year to the state of Texas and its counties to support local schools, first responders and other vital needs. Additionally, individual leaseholders are projected to receive more than $2 billion per year in new oil and natural gas royalties.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. We own an interest in or operate approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 157 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words "expects, "believes, anticipates, "plans, "will, "shall, "estimates, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize nor their ultimate impact on our operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in KMIs reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2018 (under the headings "Risk Factors and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SECs EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kinder Morgan News
RSS Feed
Kinder Morgan zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.10.2017Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.06.2017Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2016Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.10.2016Kinder Morgan HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.04.2016Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2017Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.10.2016Kinder Morgan BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.10.2016Kinder Morgan HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.04.2016Kinder Morgan Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
08.04.2016Kinder Morgan OverweightBarclays Capital
27.06.2017Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.12.2015Kinder Morgan Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.12.2015Kinder Morgan HoldArgus Research Company
23.03.2011Kinder Morgan neutralCredit Suisse Group
29.08.2006Kinder Morgan sector performRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kinder Morgan Inc (P) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Wachstumsaktien im Fokus

Wie identifizieren Sie wachstumsstarke Aktien? Kai Knobloch erklärt wie Sie die CASLIM-Methode anwenden und erfolgreich in Wachstumsaktien investieren - für Sie kostenlos! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Kinder Morgan News

30.05.19Kinder Morgan reiterated as buy at BofA Merrill Lynch
12.06.19Where Will Kinder Morgan Canada Be in 5 Years?
04.06.19Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
17.06.19Kinder Morgan downgraded to hold from buy at Stifel Nicolaus
22.06.19Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Enbridge
10.06.19Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
20.06.19Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan
29.05.19Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. TC Energy
27.05.19Kinder Morgan Seeks Shippers for Additional SFPP Capacity
29.05.19Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Weitere Kinder Morgan News
Anzeige

Inside

Mensch vs. Maschine?
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen per WhatsApp!
Mit Europas Top-Dividendentiteln abgesichert auf Klettertour gehen
EUR/USD Kurs: Euro erreicht ersten Gipfel
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Goldpreis bricht aus
SOCIETE GENERALE: BASF - Chance von 24 Prozent
Vontobel: Auch Modekonzerne springen auf den E-Commerce-Zug auf
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Kinder Morgan-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Kinder Morgan Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- OSRAM findet Käufer für schwächelndes Leuchtengeschäft -- Gold auf 6-Jahreshoch -- FedEx, LANXESS, Amazon im Fokus

AbbVie will Allergan für zweistelligen Milliardenbetrag übernehmen. Linde schließt Liefervertrag mit Exxon Mobil in Milliardenhöhe. Norwegens Staatsfonds darf in Rio Tinto, Walmart & Co. investieren. MorphoSys bestellt neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
25.06.19
DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- OSRAM findet Käufer für schwächelndes Leuchtengeschäft -- Gold auf 6-Jahreshoch -- FedEx, LANXESS, Amazon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Ferrari-Aktie: Warum Börsianer auf die Kultmarke abfahren
Aktie im Fokus
25.06.19
Unterhaching-Aktie kommt: Im Juli geht nach BVB der nächste deutsche Fußballclub an die Börse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100