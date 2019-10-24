Kinder Morgan Issues 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

finanzen.net
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced today the publication of its 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report builds and expands on the companys first ESG report, which was published for 2017.

"We have enhanced this report by providing metrics for ecological impacts and employee relations as well as quantifying the energy savings from programs that reduce our electricity usage and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, as we committed in our 2017 report, we have included an assessment of our business under a 2°C scenario, said Kinder Morgans Vice President of Corporate Environmental, Health and Safety, Dirk Cockrum. "This report is reflective of Kinder Morgans safe, efficient and responsible operations and we are gratified to be ranked in the top quartile by ESG ratings firms.

Kinder Morgan continues to believe that natural gas is a key source of energy to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. As detailed in the report, the company has worked to reduce methane emissions throughout the energy value chain, particularly in the midstream sector. In 2016, the company set a goal of achieving an intensity target of 0.31 percent of methane emissions per unit of throughput by 2025 for our natural gas transmission and storage assets. This goal was surpassed in 2017, and again in 2018, with a methane emission intensity rate for these operations of 0.04 and 0.02 percent, respectively.

To assess the resiliency of its business strategy under a 2°C scenario, a scenario that would hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, the company formed a multi-disciplinary working group with employees from each of Kinder Morgans business segments and several shared service departments in 2019. This assessment, which is published in this report for the first time, is based on the scenarios contemplated in the International Energy Agencys 2018 World Energy Outlook.

The 2018 ESG Report is available on the Kinder Morgan website on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)/Sustainability page.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 84,300 miles of pipelines and 157 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words "expects, "believes, anticipates, "plans, "will, "shall, "estimates, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning KMIs business strategy and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize or their ultimate impact on KMIs operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in KMIs Environmental, Social and Governance report and its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2018 (under the headings "Risk Factors and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SECs EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on KMIs website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

