finanzen.net
26.05.2020 09:00

KKR Acquires Majority Stake in Etche France, A Leading Owner-Operator of French Real Estate Assets

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Etche France ("Etche), announced that KKR has acquired a strategic stake in Etche from Groupe BMF and co-founders. Etche is a private real estate company, founded in 2010 by the late Jean-Pierre Raynal and Léon Baruc, that owns and operates a portfolio of over 120 assets (400m GAV) across France in the logistics, light industrial and office sectors.

The transaction will further expand KKRs real estate presence and capabilities in France, with an increased focus on driving growth in the industrial and logistics (I&L) sector through Etche.

KKR has a significant recent track record in the I&L real estate market across Europe, having acquired c.800,000 sqm of I&L space over the last 24 months across France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Ireland. The investment in Etche was made through a European real estate fund managed by KKR.

Mai-Lan de Marcilly, Director, European Real Estate at KKR, commented: "KKR and Etche have substantial experience having successfully invested together in the French logistics and light industrial sectors for the past 6 years. This transaction comes as an exciting next step in our relationship and reinforces KKRs trust in the Etche team. We are delighted to invest in a high quality, diversified portfolio geared towards the I&L sectors that will benefit from structural tailwinds and strong market dynamics. As we navigate the challenges of the current market environment, we are excited to be able to leverage the expertise of the Etche team to expand the platform, and continue the work initiated by Jean-Pierre and Léon more than 10 years ago.

Léon Baruc, CEO of Etche, commented: "This transaction with KKR is not only a great opportunity for Etche but also a recognition of the quality of work delivered by our team. It will give us the chance to broaden our horizons. Etche will remain a nimble company with the financial strength and expertise of a major one. This deal began while Jean-Pierre Raynal was still amongst us and he would be delighted with this outcome.

Michaël and Fabien Bertini, founders of Groupe BMF, commented: "Groupe BMF has been proud to support Etches development these past few years and to have leveraged our expertise to help the company execute its growth strategy. We are pleased to complete the sale of our majority stake to KKR who, along with the Etches team, will be able to continue to expand the Group.

KKR was advised by Gide, Etude Wargny Katz, Norton Rose and Accuracy. Etche was advised by Cabinet Kramer Levin, Etude Durant des Aulnois and CE2C Expertise & Conseil. Groupe BMF was advised by Bredin Prat.

ENDS

Note to Editors:

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Etche France
Etche is a private real estate company which owns and operates a portfolio of ~120 assets (400m GAV) across France in the logistics, light industrial, office sectors. Etche was co-founded in 2010 by Leon Baruc, Chief Executive Officer, and the late Jean-Pierre Raynal. Etche invests, manages and develops opportunistic or complex operations with high level of value-add. Asset management initiatives and close relationships with tenants allow for a high occupancy rate across the portfolio. The team has a great real estate expertise and is accustomed to reacting quickly and with pragmatism.

About BMF Group
BMF is a family-owned Group specialising in six areas of expertise: Property Development, Construction, Asset Management, Hotels, Property Dealer and Private Equity.

Managed and owned by Michael and Fabien Bertini, the Group is driven by the pleasure of entrepreneurship and the desire to create strategic synergies between all its business sectors.

The Group's financial independence guarantees short decision-making processes and enables to the staff to implement a dynamic development strategy. In the space of a decade, the team members have made the BMF Group a recognised player in the property and investment markets.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Vontobel: Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf Covestro AG, Heidelberg Cement, Munich Re
Rettungspaket steht - Lufthansa-Aktie hebt ab
Warum Scalable Capital sich auf ETFs konzentriert
Marktüberblick: Bayer haussiert
DZ BANK - Wirecard und Deutsche Bank - sind beide Unternehmen noch zu retten?
Mit Solidvest und Kenkou stressfrei Vermögen aufbauen
Apple  Doppeltop?
Einstiegschancen - Diese 10 Aktien heben ab
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bald leben wir in unbezahlbaren Wohnmaschinen
So verbessern Sie Ihren Schufa-Score
Buchung, Anzahlung, Stornierung  Das sind jetzt Ihre Rechte für den Urlaub
Mehr Geld für Familien  das tut der Staat jetzt für Sie
Rügen statt Malle  Viele Deutsche planen Urlaub in der Heimat

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Wirecard-Jahresabschluss verzögert sich erneut -- Covestro reduziert wegen Pandemie Gehälter und Arbeitszeiten -- HSBC, Merck, Hypoport im Fokus

Mercedes-AMG-Chef Moers wird CEO von Aston Martin. EVOTEC beteiligt sich an Finanzierungsrunde von Exscientia. Sanofi will Großteil seiner Regeneron-Anteile losschlagen. Fraport: Fluggastzahlen am Frankfurter Flughafen bleiben im Keller. Siemens will zunächst 45 Prozent an Energie-Sparte behalten. GfK-Konsumklima erholt sich etwas vom Corona-Schock. ifo-Exporterwartungen steigen im Mai deutlich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:08 Uhr
DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Wirecard-Jahresabschluss verzögert sich erneut -- Covestro reduziert wegen Pandemie Gehälter und Arbeitszeiten -- HSBC, Merck, Hypoport im Fokus
Marktberichte
09:03 Uhr
DAX startet nahe 11.500er-Marke
Kryptowährungen
08:57 Uhr
Hat Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto den Kryptoabsturz vergangene Woche verursacht?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11