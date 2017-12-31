finanzen.net
25.09.2018
KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter

KKR today announced monetization activities for the period from July 1, 2018 through September 24, 2018. Driven by secondary and strategic sale activity, the Firm estimates having earned gross realized carried interest of approximately $450 million and total realized investment income of approximately $225 million, both on a segment basis.

As disclosed earlier this year, as part of the Firms effort to increase transparency of monetization activities and quarterly financial progress, KKR intends to periodically disclose the expected impact of material monetization activities during a given fiscal quarter.

The estimates disclosed above are not intended to predict or represent the realized carried interest, total realized investment income or total segment revenues for the full quarter ending September 30, 2018, because they do not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, losses or expenses, and we may realize further gains or losses relating to carried interest and total realized investment income after the date of this press release. These estimates are also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2018.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including estimated operating results from certain monetization activities. Words such as "expect, estimate, "will, "may and "believe or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

