KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter

KKR today announced monetization activities for the period from July 1,
2018 through September 24, 2018. Driven by secondary and strategic sale
activity, the Firm estimates having earned gross realized carried
interest of approximately $450 million and total realized investment
income of approximately $225 million, both on a segment basis.
As disclosed earlier this year, as part of the Firms effort to increase
transparency of monetization activities and quarterly financial
progress, KKR intends to periodically disclose the expected impact of
material monetization activities during a given fiscal quarter.
The estimates disclosed above are not intended to predict or represent
the realized carried interest, total realized investment income or total
segment revenues for the full quarter ending September 30, 2018, because
they do not include the results or impact of any other sources of
income, including fee income, losses or expenses, and we may realize
further gains or losses relating to carried interest and total realized
investment income after the date of this press release. These estimates
are also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected
for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2018.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager
partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive
investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and
driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR
invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund
investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities
through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments
may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional
information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website
at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including
estimated operating results from certain monetization activities. Words
such as "expect, estimate, "will, "may and "believe or similar
expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in
predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from those included in these
forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue
reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements to
reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.
