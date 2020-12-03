KKR Announces New Managing Directors

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR today announced a newly promoted group of 26 Managing Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

"We are proud to recognize these senior leaders at KKR for their many accomplishments leading up to this very special milestone, said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR. "Today and every day, we applaud them for their unwavering commitment to delivering for our clients and our companies, and we look forward to seeing all they will achieve in their new roles.

The following individuals have been promoted to Managing Director at KKR:

Anne Arlinghaus - Capstone, New York

Brad Bellomo - Audit, New York

Dave Blodgett - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York

Paula Campbell Roberts - Global Macro Balance Sheet & Risk, New York

Bobby Campbell - Credit & Markets, New York

David Cheong - Real Estate, Hong Kong

Angelique Faustino - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York

Cristina Gonzalez - Infrastructure, London

Vikram Govindan - Insurance Strategy & Strategic Finance, London

Jake Heller - Next Generation Technology, New York

Jill Henn - Human Capital, London

Franziska Kayser - Private Equity, London

Jae Ko - Client and Partner Group, Hong Kong

Sanjay Kothari - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York

Nonie Lame - Human Capital, New York

William Needham - Credit & Markets, London

Gabriele Questa - Capstone, London

Daniel Rudin - Real Estate, New York

Michael Russell - Credit & Markets, San Francisco

Kugan Sathiyanandarajah - Health Care Strategic Growth, London

Elizabeth Seeger - Public Policy and Affairs (ESG), Washington DC

Vance Serchuk - Public Policy and Affairs (KGI), New York

Jigar Shah - Corporate NBFC, Legal & Compliance, Mumbai

Stephen Shanley - Next Generation Technology, London

Deran Taskiran - Capstone, New York

Emil Werr - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

