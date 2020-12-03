  • Suche
03.12.2020 17:30

KKR Announces New Managing Directors

KKR today announced a newly promoted group of 26 Managing Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

"We are proud to recognize these senior leaders at KKR for their many accomplishments leading up to this very special milestone, said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR. "Today and every day, we applaud them for their unwavering commitment to delivering for our clients and our companies, and we look forward to seeing all they will achieve in their new roles.

The following individuals have been promoted to Managing Director at KKR:

  • Anne Arlinghaus - Capstone, New York
  • Brad Bellomo - Audit, New York
  • Dave Blodgett - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York
  • Paula Campbell Roberts - Global Macro Balance Sheet & Risk, New York
  • Bobby Campbell - Credit & Markets, New York
  • David Cheong - Real Estate, Hong Kong
  • Angelique Faustino - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York
  • Cristina Gonzalez - Infrastructure, London
  • Vikram Govindan - Insurance Strategy & Strategic Finance, London
  • Jake Heller - Next Generation Technology, New York
  • Jill Henn - Human Capital, London
  • Franziska Kayser - Private Equity, London
  • Jae Ko - Client and Partner Group, Hong Kong
  • Sanjay Kothari - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York
  • Nonie Lame - Human Capital, New York
  • William Needham - Credit & Markets, London
  • Gabriele Questa - Capstone, London
  • Daniel Rudin - Real Estate, New York
  • Michael Russell - Credit & Markets, San Francisco
  • Kugan Sathiyanandarajah - Health Care Strategic Growth, London
  • Elizabeth Seeger - Public Policy and Affairs (ESG), Washington DC
  • Vance Serchuk - Public Policy and Affairs (KGI), New York
  • Jigar Shah - Corporate NBFC, Legal & Compliance, Mumbai
  • Stephen Shanley - Next Generation Technology, London
  • Deran Taskiran - Capstone, New York
  • Emil Werr - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

