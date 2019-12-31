finanzen.net
10.08.2020 23:03

KKR Announces Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR & Co. Inc. ("KKR) (NYSE: KKR) today announced that it has commenced an offering of $750.0 million (15,000,000 shares) of its Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "mandatory convertible preferred stock), subject to market and other conditions (the "offering). KKR expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $112.5 million (2,250,000 shares) of mandatory convertible preferred stock; solely to cover over-allotments.

KKR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with a combination of cash on hand, proceeds from potential minority co-investors and the net proceeds, if any, from other financing transactions, to fund KKRs previously announced acquisition (the "acquisition) of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited and pay related costs and expenses, and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. Pending application of the net proceeds, they may be invested temporarily in investment-grade securities or similar instruments.

The offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the acquisition, although under certain circumstances the mandatory convertible preferred stock is subject to redemption at KKRs option, in whole but not in part, if the acquisition is not consummated. If for any reason the acquisition is not consummated and KKR does not exercise its redemption right, KKR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Each share of mandatory convertible preferred stock will have a liquidation preference of $50.00 per share. Unless earlier converted at the option of the holders or redeemed by KKR, each share of mandatory convertible preferred stock will automatically convert into a variable number of shares of common stock on or around September 15, 2023. The conversion rates, dividend rate and the other terms of the mandatory convertible preferred stock will be determined at the time of pricing.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, KKR Capital Markets LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The offering will be made by means of a prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement only. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-212-902-1171, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; KKR Capital Markets LLC, 9 West 57th Street, New York, New York 10019, telephone at 1-212-750-8300; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the mandatory convertible preferred stock or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the mandatory convertible preferred stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of words such as "plans, "expects, "will, "anticipates, "believes, "intends, "projects, "estimates or other words of similar meaning, and relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on KKRs beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or are within its control. If a change occurs, KKRs business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, including but not limited to dividends, tax assets, tax liabilities, assets under management, fee paying assets under management, after-tax distributable earnings, capital invested, syndicated capital, uncalled commitments, cash and short-term investments, fee related earnings, adjusted EBITDA, core interest expense and book value, debt levels, outstanding shares of common stock and capital structure may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to vary from the forward-looking statements: failure to realize the anticipated benefits within the expected timeframes from the planned acquisition of Global Atlantic; unforeseen liabilities or integration and other costs of the Global Atlantic acquisition and timing related thereto; availability and cost of financing to fund the acquisition; ability to syndicate to potential co-investors; changes in Global Atlantics business; any delays or difficulties in receiving regulatory approvals; failure to complete the Global Atlantic transaction; distraction of management or other diversion of resources within each company caused by the Global Atlantic transaction; retention of key Global Atlantic employees; Global Atlantics ability to maintain business relationships during the pendency of and following the acquisition; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemics impact on the U.S. and global economies; federal, state and local governmental responses to the pandemic; whether KKR realizes all or any of the anticipated benefits from converting to a corporation (the "Conversion) and the timing of realizing such benefits; whether there are increased or unforeseen costs associated with the Conversion, including any adverse change in tax law; the volatility of the capital markets; failure to realize the benefits of or changes in KKRs or Global Atlantics business strategies including the ability to realize the anticipated synergies from acquisitions, strategic partnerships or other transactions; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel and expense of recruiting and retaining such personnel; changes in the asset management or insurance industry, interest rates, credit spreads, currency exchange rates or the general economy; underperformance of KKRs or Global Atlantics investments and decreased ability to raise funds; changes in Global Atlantic policyholders behavior; any disruption in servicing Global Atlantics insurance policies; the use of estimates and risk management in Global Atlantics business; outcome of Global Atlantics litigation and regulatory matters; and the degree and nature of KKRs and Global Atlantics competition. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. KKR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such statements were made except as required by law. In addition, KKRs business strategy is focused on the long term and financial results are subject to significant volatility. Additional information about factors affecting KKR is available in KKR & Co. Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters and other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bewusst Vermögen aufbauen
DZ BANK - Hilfe es wird Herbst! Drohen die traditionellen Rücksetzer am Aktienmarkt auch in diesem Jahr wieder?
BASF ist ein Corona-Verlierer
Vontobel: USD/EUR - Starker Euro kommt für Wirtschaft zur Unzeit
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones droht Konsolidierung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die Top-Aktien der Woche
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das gebrochene Versprechen vom Eigenheim spaltet die Gesellschaft
Kardinalfehler einer Insolvenz  Und wie Sie diese vermeiden
Bequem, wetterfest, schick  Das sind die Stoffe für draußen
So umgehen Eltern die Helikopter-Falle
Jetzt wird der Traum vom Einfamilienhaus unbezahlbar

News von

Plötzlich optimistisch: Was die Brexit-Verhandlungen für das britische Pfund bedeuten
Nel Asa und McPhy im Vergleich: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie hat die besseren Kennzahlen
Frühruhestand: Sparen für ein Leben ohne Arbeit - so geht's
DAX-Ausblick: Geschäftszahlen halten Anleger in Atem
Aktiensplit kommt: Was das für die Apple-Aktie und Dow Jones-ETFs bedeutet

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Porsche in roten Zahlen -- MorphoSys-Aktien gefragt -- CureVac gibt Startschuss für Börsengang -- Porsche, Lufthansa, Twitter, Berkshire im Fokus

McDonald's verklagt gefeuerten Firmenchef Easterbrook. Canopy schlägt die Erwartungen. Corona-Krise reißt Marriott in die Verlustzone. US-Regierung setzt Gespräche über Kredit für Kodak aus. Türkische Lira fällt auf neues Rekordtief. Entwarnung für Telefonica: Kein Zwangsgeld wegen fehlender LTE-Masten. Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktien auf Hoch seit Anfang Mai. Mini-Dividende für JENOPTIK-Aktionäre beschlossen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Porsche in roten Zahlen -- MorphoSys-Aktien gefragt -- CureVac gibt Startschuss für Börsengang -- Porsche, Lufthansa, Twitter, Berkshire im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
Mischfonds kaufen - mit gemischten Fonds Risiko minimieren
Aktie im Fokus
22:40 Uhr
Morgan Stanley-Experte rechnet mit zehnprozentigem Ausverkauf an den Märkten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747