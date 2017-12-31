KKR Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for KKR & Co. L.P. and KKR Financial Holdings LLC

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that 2017 Schedule K-1 tax
forms for the common units, Series A preferred units and Series B
preferred units of KKR & Co. L.P. are available for immediate access on
the Investor Relations section of KKRs website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_taxinfo.cfm.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005757/en/
In addition, the 2017 Schedule K-1 tax forms for the preferred shares of
its subsidiary, KKR Financial Holdings LLC ("KFN), are now available
for immediate access on the Investor Relations section of KKRs website
at http://ir.kkr.com/kfn_ir/kfn_taxinfo.cfm.
Following these online releases, 2017 Schedule K-1 tax forms for all
holders of KKR and KFN will be printed and mailed as soon as practicable.
For additional information about the KKR common units, Series A
preferred units and Series B preferred units reported on the KKR
Schedule K-1, you may contact Tax Package Support directly at (800)
973-7631 (within North America) or +1 (972) 248-5396 (outside of North
America).
For additional information about the KFN preferred shares reported on
the KFN Schedule K-1, you may contact Tax Package Support directly at
(855) 521-8159 (within North America) or +1 (800) 854-9346 (outside of
North America).
ABOUT KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager
partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive
investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and
driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR
invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund
investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities
through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments
may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional
information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website
at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005757/en/