KKR Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for KKR & Co. L.P. and KKR Financial Holdings LLC

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that 2017 Schedule K-1 tax forms for the common units, Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units of KKR & Co. L.P. are available for immediate access on the Investor Relations section of KKRs website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_taxinfo.cfm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005757/en/

In addition, the 2017 Schedule K-1 tax forms for the preferred shares of its subsidiary, KKR Financial Holdings LLC ("KFN), are now available for immediate access on the Investor Relations section of KKRs website at http://ir.kkr.com/kfn_ir/kfn_taxinfo.cfm.

Following these online releases, 2017 Schedule K-1 tax forms for all holders of KKR and KFN will be printed and mailed as soon as practicable.

For additional information about the KKR common units, Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units reported on the KKR Schedule K-1, you may contact Tax Package Support directly at (800) 973-7631 (within North America) or +1 (972) 248-5396 (outside of North America).

For additional information about the KFN preferred shares reported on the KFN Schedule K-1, you may contact Tax Package Support directly at (855) 521-8159 (within North America) or +1 (800) 854-9346 (outside of North America).

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

06.02.18
Ausblick: KKR gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
15.12.17
Pimco setzt auf Privatkunden für Wachstum mit Private Equity (Dow Jones)
26.10.17
Ausblick: KKR präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

