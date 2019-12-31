finanzen.net
11.03.2020 02:00

KKR Appoints Chee-Wei Wong as Head of Global Impact for Asia

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the expansion of KKRs Global Impact team with the appointment of Chee-Wei Wong as Head of Global Impact for Asia.

KKR Global Impact is focused on identifying and investing behind global opportunities where financial performance and societal impact are intrinsically aligned. The business specifically focuses on companies whose core business models provide commercial solutions that contribute measurable progress toward one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs).

"Chee-Wei brings a wealth of sustainability-related investment experience in Asia and globally, in line with KKR Global Impacts own mission. This valuable expertise will be essential as we continue to build the firms Impact business across Asia, said Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman, Co-Heads of KKR Global Impact. "Asia Pacific is a growing priority for our Impact strategy. Chee-Weis ability to identify innovative companies throughout markets in the region including Southeast Asia, South Asia, Greater China and Australia will be critical as we look to deploy capital.

In the role, Mr. Wong, who is based in Singapore, is responsible for sourcing investment opportunities and supporting impact-related portfolio companies across Asia Pacific. Mr. Wong will also serve as a member of the firms Global Impact Investment Committee. The addition of Mr. Wong follows KKR Global Impacts recent international expansion with the appointments of Stanislas de Joussineau as Head of Global Impact for Europe and Sharon Yang as a senior investor for KKR Global Impact in Asia. The expanded global team is further supported by KKR executives across key industries and regions of focus.

Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Wong was a managing director at Tailwind Capital in New York and spent nine years at EQT in New York and Singapore, where he was an investor and board member of sustainability-focused technology enterprises and healthcare companies. Before that, he was a consultant at Bain & Company and a Justices Law Clerk in the Supreme Court of Singapore. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honors) degree from the National University of Singapore.

Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific, said, "Asia Pacifics unique economic and social dynamics  coupled with growing corporate adoption of environmental, social and governance initiatives and meaningful structural reforms  have created a significant opportunity to support companies whose products or services address environmental or social challenges. There has never been greater desire and momentum for responsible and solutions-oriented investment in Asia, and we are thrilled to welcome Chee-Wei to the team to lead our Asia Impact efforts to grow our strategy and positive involvement in communities.

Over the last decade, KKR has been a leader in driving and protecting value throughout the firms private markets portfolio through thoughtful environmental, social and governance ("ESG) management, as well as measuring and reporting on performance to the public and investors. The firm also has a history of investing in businesses that promote sustainable solutions to societal challenges. This experience of responsible investment combined with a changing landscape of global challenges led to KKRs decision to create a dedicated Global Impact business in 2018.

On February 12, 2020, KKR announced the firm had closed its first Global Impact Fund at $1.3 billion. KKRs Global Impact Fund has successfully executed six investments since inception, including Barghest Building Performance, a Singapore-based provider of energy savings solutions to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in commercial and industrial buildings, and Ramky Enviro Engineers, a leading provider of environmental and waste management services and solutions in India and overseas.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Einbruch des Ölpreises verstärkt Sorgen vor weltweiter Rezession
Aktien Europa: Aufwärts mit Angst
Knorr-Bremse setzt auf automatisiertes Fahren
Endlich Aktien kaufen, die man schon immer haben wollte
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, RWE, Infineon
SOCIETE GENERALE: Apple: Chance von 205,8 Prozent
Vonovia  Krisenfestes Betongold?
Neue Events von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Gap Kapitulation markiert Basis für Rebound
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Versicherer will bis Juni alle Schadensfälle regulieren
Bis Juni müssen Urlauber noch auf ihr Geld warten
Mit der Jahrhundert-Formel bringen Sie Ihr Vermögen durch die Krise
Der Kurs-Kollaps der Banken erinnert an 2008
Darum geht Russland beim Ölpreis so extrem ins Risiko

News von

DAX stärker: Börsen starten nach "Schwarzem Montag" Erholungsversuch
DAX-Chartanalyse: Es dürfte noch schlimmer werden
Ölpreis: Schlimmster Kursrutsch seit 30 Jahren - Royal Dutch Shell Aktie bricht ein - Jetzt einsteigen?
Commerzbank-Aktie auf dem tiefsten Stand aller Zeiten. Und nun?
DAX stürzt acht Prozent ab - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX-Erholungsversuch scheitert -- Wall Street im Plus -- Infineon darf Cypress übernehmen -- Post erhöht Dividende -- TUI, Schaeffler, Symrise, Lufthansa, VW, Uniper, KlöCo im Fokus

Weitere Sicherheitslücken in Prozessoren von Intel. Ubers Roboterautos kehren nach San Francisco zurück. E.ON verkauft Heizstromgeschäft an Ökoanbieter Lichtblick. Daimlers Van-Chef sieht Sparte nach Milliardenverlust auf gutem Weg. Delta und American Airlines schränken Flugplan wegen Coronavirus ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10.03.20
DAX-Erholungsversuch scheitert -- Wall Street im Plus -- Infineon darf Cypress übernehmen -- Post erhöht Dividende -- TUI, Schaeffler, Symrise, Lufthansa, VW, Uniper, KlöCo im Fokus
Versicherungen
01:07 Uhr
Private Krankenversicherung Vergleich: Wann sich die Privatversicherung lohnt und wie Sie die besten PKV-Tarife finden
Ausland
01:00 Uhr
Handelsriese Walmart: Von der Konkurrenz lernen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Post AG555200