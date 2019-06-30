KKR Appoints Emilia Sherifova as Member and Chief Information & Innovation Officer

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Leading global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of Emilia Sherifova as Member and Chief Information & Innovation Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Sherifova will be based in New York and will drive KKRs technology and data innovation vision and strategy.

Ms. Sherifova joins KKR from Northwestern Mutual where she led the companys digital transformation in the role of Chief Technology Officer and previously as Head of Enterprise Architecture and Engineering. Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual, Ms. Sherifova held Chief Technology Officer roles at LearnVest, an award-winning personal finance consumer startup, and at PulsePoint, a leading advertising technology platform. Prior to that, she had spent 13 years running technology at OTC Markets Group Inc., one of the leading over-the-counter equities electronic trading venues, and held technology management positions at several large non-governmental organizations.

A self-taught software developer, Ms. Sherifova holds a graduate degree with a concentration in International Business and Finance from Columbia University, as well as an advanced certification in software development from New York University.

Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR, said, "As a technology veteran with over 20 years of experience in software development, digital transformation, and operations management, Emilia has demonstrated the tremendous value technology can create in multiple industries. Her impressive track record and experience make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team and highly accretive to our Firm. We look forward to leveraging her wealth of knowledge and her passion for technology in making KKR a top technology innovator in the alternative asset management industry.

"I am honored to participate in this next stage of evolution for KKR, a world-class financial institution where technology and a data driven approach play a central role, said Ms. Sherifova. "There is enormous potential to leverage cutting edge technology and data in a transformative way for this industry and I am very excited to drive this for KKR.

