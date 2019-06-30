finanzen.net
16.07.2019 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

KKR Appoints Emilia Sherifova as Member and Chief Information & Innovation Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Leading global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of Emilia Sherifova as Member and Chief Information & Innovation Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Sherifova will be based in New York and will drive KKRs technology and data innovation vision and strategy.

Ms. Sherifova joins KKR from Northwestern Mutual where she led the companys digital transformation in the role of Chief Technology Officer and previously as Head of Enterprise Architecture and Engineering. Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual, Ms. Sherifova held Chief Technology Officer roles at LearnVest, an award-winning personal finance consumer startup, and at PulsePoint, a leading advertising technology platform. Prior to that, she had spent 13 years running technology at OTC Markets Group Inc., one of the leading over-the-counter equities electronic trading venues, and held technology management positions at several large non-governmental organizations.

A self-taught software developer, Ms. Sherifova holds a graduate degree with a concentration in International Business and Finance from Columbia University, as well as an advanced certification in software development from New York University.

Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR, said, "As a technology veteran with over 20 years of experience in software development, digital transformation, and operations management, Emilia has demonstrated the tremendous value technology can create in multiple industries. Her impressive track record and experience make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team and highly accretive to our Firm. We look forward to leveraging her wealth of knowledge and her passion for technology in making KKR a top technology innovator in the alternative asset management industry.

"I am honored to participate in this next stage of evolution for KKR, a world-class financial institution where technology and a data driven approach play a central role, said Ms. Sherifova. "There is enormous potential to leverage cutting edge technology and data in a transformative way for this industry and I am very excited to drive this for KKR.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Anzeige

Inside

Abwartende Haltung am Goldmarkt
Vontobel: Zahlen Apple, SAP, Netflix voraus - Aufspaltung von Google, Amazon, Apple und Facebook möglich
BASF  Gewinnwarnung mit Ansage
HSBC: VW, Ford und Softbank  Autobauer und Hightech starten gemeinsam in die Zukunft
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX mit Erholungsversuch
ING Markets: DAX im Bann des Verfallstermins!
Webinar | Scalable Capital kompakt in 30 Minuten
Facebooks Libra unter Druck
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX an Nulllinie -- GERRY WEBER-Aktie im Sinkflug -- ZEW-Index fällt auch im Juli -- Bayer-Strafe deutlich gesenkt -- LVMH, CRH, Drägerwerk im Fokus

Huawei-Verkäufe ziehen wieder an. Yara verzeichnet Gewinnsprung im zweiten Quartal. Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktien steigen auf Rekordhoch. Ryanair erwartet wegen Flugverbot von Boeing 737 weniger Wachstum. Aroundtown erhöht Volumen der Kapitalerhöhung auf 600 Millionen Euro. ams gibt OSRAM-Übernahmepläne auf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:09 Uhr
DAX an Nulllinie -- GERRY WEBER-Aktie im Sinkflug -- ZEW-Index fällt auch im Juli -- Bayer-Strafe deutlich gesenkt -- LVMH, CRH, Drägerwerk im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:59 Uhr
GERRY WEBER-Aktie bricht um über 40 Prozent ein: Millionen-Finanzspritze für GERRY WEBER
Aktie im Fokus
13:10 Uhr
Johnson & Johnson-Aktie vor Börsenstart etwas höher: J&J kann Gewinn kräftig steigern und hebt Umsatzausblick an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC SE566480