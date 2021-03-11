KKR Bolsters Global Private Equity Business with Appointment of Dinesh Paliwal

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Dinesh Paliwal, former Chief Executive Officer ("CEO) of HARMAN International, as a new Partner in KKRs global private equity business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005340/en/

Dinesh Paliwal (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Mr. Paliwal will support the Firm in identifying global investment opportunities in the industrial, consumer and automotive sectors, as well as supporting KKR portfolio companies and their leadership teams in executing their operational and strategic growth plans.

Henry Kravis, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer at KKR, said: "We have known and followed Dinesh for a long time, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Firm. As CEO of HARMAN International, Dinesh did an extraordinary job in growing and positioning HARMAN as a global leader in the consumer and professional audio and automotive infotainment industry.

Prior to HARMAN, Mr. Paliwal was President of ABB Ltd., a leader in automation and energy, and ran ABB Inc., where he served as Chairman and CEO of the North American business. He has served on multiple public company boards and today sits on the Boards of Bristol Myers Squibb, Nestlé and Raytheon Technologies. He received his BS from Indian Institute of Technology and his MS in Engineering and MBA in Finance from Miami University in Ohio.

Joe Bae, Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer at KKR, added: "With more than three decades of leading global enterprises, Dinesh is a world-class executive with deep sector expertise, multicultural experience and an extensive network of relationships that will be invaluable to KKR as we continue to scale our investment businesses globally.

"I am honored to join KKR, a pioneer in the private equity industry and the gold standard for improving businesses through its long-term investment approach, said Mr. Paliwal. "At a time of global growth in the industrial and consumer goods sectors, I am looking forward to working closely with KKRs global private equity teams and contributing to the Firms long and admirable track record of identifying and growing global champions, while creating substantial value for its Limited Partners.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005340/en/