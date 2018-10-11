KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its
financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Thursday, October 25,
2018, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call to discuss KKRs financial results will be held on
Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be
accessed by dialing (877) 303-2917 (U.S. callers) or +1 (253) 237-1135
(non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the
conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be
accessed through the Investor Center section of KKRs website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm.
A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary will be
referenced on the call and may also be accessed through this website in
advance of the call.
A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKRs website or by
dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S.
callers), pass code 9093863, beginning approximately two hours after the
broadcast.
