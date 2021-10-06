  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
06.10.2021 04:01

KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that, following the completion of the voluntary tender offer period by Philippines Clean Energy Holding Inc. (the "Offeror), an entity owned by KKR investment funds, the Offeror has waived its maximum limit of 205 million shares under the terms of the tender offer and accepted all of the 262,937,672 common shares of First Gen Corporation (PSE: FGEN) ("First Gen or the "Company) that were tendered by shareholders at the close of the tender offer. The shares tendered to and accepted by the Offeror represent approximately 7.3% of First Gens outstanding common shares.

The Offeror intends to acquire all of these tendered common shares at a price of ?33 (US$0.65) per common share through a block sale on the facilities of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. on October 8, 2021, the cross date previously set out in the Offerors tender documents. The transaction represents a total investment value of ?8.68 billion (~US$171 million). With the completion of the share acquisition, KKR, which is an existing shareholder in First Gen, will hold an approximately 19.9% ownership stake in the Company.

First Gen is one of the Philippines largest independent power producers and is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corporation. First Philippine Holdings of the Lopez Group is one of the most established conglomerates in the Philippines. The Company primarily generates power through renewable energy and indigenous fuel sources such as natural gas, geothermal energy from steam, hydro-electric, wind, and solar power. First Gen has 3,495 megawatts of installed capacity in its portfolio, which accounts for 19% of the Philippines gross power generation.

Michael de Guzman, a Managing Director on KKRs Infrastructure team, said, "After having been invested in First Gen for this past year, our admiration for First Gens business and strategy  including its work to support the energy transition in the Philippines  as well as its Board and management team has only increased. Today, we are pleased to have this opportunity to extend our shareholding in First Gen and support its work to provide critical energy solutions to millions of Filipinos across the country. This investment marks the latest milestone for KKR in the Philippines, and deepens our commitment to the market.

Southeast Asia is a key part of KKRs Asia infrastructure strategy, and KKRs new investment in First Gen extends the Firms track record as an active investor in the region across asset classes. In addition to First Gen, KKRs investments in the Philippines include Pinnacle Towers, a leading independent telecom tower platform; Metro Pacific Hospitals, the countrys largest private hospitals operator and healthcare network; and Voyager Innovations, a leading technology company.

KKR makes its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About First Gen

First Gen is a leading independent power producer in the Philippines that primarily utilizes clean and indigenous fuels such as natural gas, geothermal energy from steam, hydro-electric, wind, and solar power. The Company has 3,495MW of installed capacity in its portfolio, which accounts for 19% of the countrys gross generation. First Gen is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corporation, one of the most established conglomerates in the Philippines, and has over 20 years of experience in power development. It is part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

01.10.21KKR to Acquire Probe CX
07.09.21KKR to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
09.09.21KKR Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management
29.09.21KKR-Sponsored Virescent Infrastructure Raises INR4.6 bn in India’s First Renewable Energy InvIT from AIMCo and other investors
17.09.21KKR Expands Industrial Real Estate Footprint in Atlanta with Acquisition by KREST
10.09.21KKR Agrees to Sell Riata Corporate Park in Austin. Texas
15.09.21KKR and Cornerstone Companies. Inc. Establish Joint Venture to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate
15.09.21KKR Grows Self-Storage Portfolio with New Acquisitions in Major Sun Belt Markets
05.10.21KKR. Round Hill Capital and Pulsar Properties Announce the Sale of Their Spanish Logistics Portfolio Joint Venture. PULSAR IBERIA LOGISTICS. to P3 Logistics Parks for €108.3m
09.09.21KKR Announces $40 Million Investment in Jet Edge International
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Lufthansa: Positive Entwicklung? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Vontobel: Einladung Webinar Kryptowährungen: Mittwoch, 6. Oktober 19:00 Uhr
Deutsche Telekom will Wettbewerbsbedenken ausräumen
DZ BANK - Breakdown unter GD 200 in Vorbereitung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-wikifolios im September
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Nach­hal­tige Aktien - Was verbirgt sich hinter der nach­hal­tigen Geld­an­lage?
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Fortezza: Quartalsbericht zum 30.09.2021
Schulden ohne Limit
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Netflix-Knüller und die Wahrheit über die Superreichen
Ist das noch Inflation  oder der Beginn einer echten Krise?
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Diese Aktien profitieren vom größten Engpass unserer Zeit
Ausfall bei Facebook und Chinas 300-Milliarden-Problem

News von

Biontech, Curevac, Moderna und Merck & Co.: Vier Impfstoff-Aktien im Check
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Risiko steigt deutlich
Lufthansa-Aktie nach Sturzflug: Jetzt lockt eine große Trading-Chance
Goldpreis: Ausverkauf unter Terminmarktprofis geht weiter
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: US-Bankenindex klettert auf Rekordhoch

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich deutlich in Grün -- DAX schließt klar im Plus -- GRENKE senkt Neugeschäftsprognose -- Conti sieht noch kein Ende der Chipkrise -- Infineon, E.ON, Compleo im Fokus

Stadler sticht Siemens und Alstom bei Schweizer Bahn-Auftrag aus. WACKER CHEMIE erhöht Silikon-Preise drastisch. Shop Apotheke schrumpft im 3. Quartal. Zalando startet Reparturservice in Berlin. Nordex erhält Auftrag über 67 MW in der Ukraine. AstraZeneca beantragt US-Notfallzulassung für COVID-Prophylaxe. Bayer steckt gut 400 Millionen Euro in Produktion von Verhütungsmitteln.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in der Lage ein nachhaltiges Finanzprodukt eigenständig auszusuchen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen