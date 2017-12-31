LS Group ("LS"), one of South Korea's largest diversified corporations,
and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has
completed its investment in LS Automotive ("LSA"), an electrical auto
parts maker for the global automotive industry, and has completed the
acquisition and carve-out of KCF Technologies Co., Ltd. ("KCFT), the
copper foil and flexible copper clad laminate business formerly known as
LS Mtron.
By leveraging KKR's expertise and global network, KKR's partnership with
LSA and KCFT will accelerate the companies growth in domestic and
overseas markets, help to penetrate new verticals, and increase sales in
existing markets. Further, KCFT will leverage KKRs expertise in
completing complex, strategic carve-outs from corporations worldwide and
supporting these companies in operating as independent entities.
Hyoung Seok Lim and Chung Ho Park, Managing Directors at KKR, said, "LS
Automotive and KCF Technologies are world-class businesses and leaders
in their respective fields. We are excited to partner with their
management teams to support long-term growth as the auto industry
rapidly evolves and global customers increasingly seek environmentally
friendlier automobiles.
"This milestone for LS Group enables us to strengthen our focus on our
core businesses while finding an exceptional, long-term partner for our
copper foil business. With such a high-caliber partner by our side, we
are confident in LS Automotive and KCF Technologies ability to meet
their full potential in the years to come," said Joon-woo Lee, Senior
Vice President of LS Corp.
Dr. Young-tae Kim, CEO of KCFT, added, "Our partnership with KKR is
transformational in that KCF Technologies will operate as a standalone
company for the first time in its history. Were thrilled to work
alongside KKR given its track record of carving-out and helping
companies operate independently by driving sustainable operational
improvements. Together, we look forward to delivering great value to
existing customers while expanding into new segments under our fresh
brand."
Established in 1973, LSA is a leading auto parts company in South
Korea that has successfully established globally competitive positions
in high-growth auto component segments including switches, interior
lamps and human machine interface ("HMI") systems, and electrical and
electronics components such as power seat modules, electrical control
units, sensors and relays. LSA is the top Tier-1 supplier of HMI
components to Hyundai Kia Motors, as well as major global original
equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the U.S. and Japan, and leading
local OEMs in China and India.
KCFT manufactures and sells copper foils for large capacity lithium-ion
batteries for electric vehicle ("EV") applications and mobile devices.
The copper foil business for EV battery applications is expected to be
among the fastest-growing segments of the auto industry due to rising
demand for environmentally friendlier transportation. KCFT supplies
global EV battery leaders including LG Chemical and major battery
manufacturers in Japan and China.
KKR makes its investment from its US$9.3 billion KKR Asian Fund III.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic manager
partnerships, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment
returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach,
employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with
KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its
partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment
opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's
investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For
additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), please visit
KKR's website at www.kkr.com and
on Twitter @KKR_Co.
About LS Automotive
Established in 1973, LS Automotive is a vehicle components manufacturer
based in Korea with a global presence. In 2008, the company was acquired
by LS Mtron as part of LS Group's efforts to further strengthen its
competitiveness in auto components. LS Automotive has since achieved
strong growth and market expansion including China and continues to
engage in proactive investment in R&D for the future such as autonomous
and electric vehicle components. As of 2016, LS Automotive recorded
revenue and operating profits of KRW 911 billion and KRW 62.8 billion,
respectively. LS Automotive's key customers include Hyundai Kia
Motors, GM, Ssangyong, Fiat Chrysler, Audi, Daimler, Nissan, Mitsubishi
and others. The company has approximately 1,150 employees in Korea.
About KCF Technologies
Established in 1996 as a copper foil business segment of LG Metal, KCFT
is a globally leading producer of copper foils and flexible copper clad
laminate manufacturing business. KCFT is increasing the supply its
products to meet the rapidly rising demand for electric vehicles and
high-quality, high-resolution OLED display products. As of 2016, KCFT
recorded revenue and operating profits of KRW176 billion and KRW15
billion. KCFTs key customers are global electric vehicle battery
producers and display manufacturers, including LG Chemical, Samsung SDI,
Panasonic, CATL and LG Innotec.
