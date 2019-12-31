finanzen.net
+++ Anlagetrend Wasser: So Investieren Sie in Unternehmen mit Technologien zur Bekämpfung der Wasserknappheit. Jetzt mehr erfahren +++-w-
25.08.2020 14:00

KKR Elevates Suzanne Donohoe to Global Head of Strategic Growth

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR today announced the promotion of Suzanne Donohoe to a new role as the firms first Global Head of Strategic Growth. Eric Mogelof will succeed Ms. Donohoe and join KKR as a Partner and Global Head of KKRs Client and Partner Group.

As Global Head of Strategic Growth, Ms. Donohoe will be charged with building new businesses for the firm and growing KKRs longstanding strategic investor partnerships that involve some of the largest global institutions in the world. She will also work closely with KKRs Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Presidents on strategy for KKR.

Henry Kravis and George Roberts, Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers of KKR, said: "As we reflected on KKRs last ten years of growth, and the addition of 20 new businesses during that time, we decided we needed to add a leader fully dedicated to our next set of new businesses and the strategies around them. Suzanne was a natural choice. She is a proven business builder who has helped shape what KKR is today, and we look forward to working with her even more closely in this new role.

Suzanne Donohoe joined KKR in 2009 to lead KKRs Client and Partner Group, a global team responsible for supporting and interacting with KKRs Limited Partners. Under her leadership, Ms. Donohoe and her team have raised over $225 billion from a global client base. Today, the group supports 24 investment strategies (up from four in 2008), and it has more than quadrupled the number of clients KKR serves during the same period. Throughout this time, she also led the building of a $15 billion business supporting multi-decade strategic investor partnerships and sponsored a new business offering customized portfolios for clients seeking investments across the alternative asset management landscape. Since 2018, Ms. Donohoe has served as Co-Chair of KKRs Inclusion and Diversity Council, advancing a strategic priority for KKR. She will maintain this responsibility in her new role.

"At KKR, we take our mission of performing for our clients very seriously and Suzanne has always ensured we are delivering the firm for them. She has been an exemplary ambassador for KKR, instilling the confidence and trust of our clients and anyone with whom we do business. In the new role, she will partner with the four of us on new growth initiatives and continue to find innovative ways to work with our largest clients, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR, added.

Mr. Mogelof will join KKR as Global Head of KKRs Client and Partner Group. Mogelof most recently served as head of PIMCO's U.S. Global Wealth Management business and was a member of PIMCOs Executive Committee. He has more than two decades of relevant experience, including serving as head of PIMCO's Asia-Pacific business, co-head of PIMCO's institutional business in the Americas, and head of PIMCO's global advisory effort. Mr. Mogelof is a highly experienced leader and manager of people. During the course of his time at PIMCO, he held several leadership roles spanning multiple geographies, overseeing hundreds of employees.

Of the new appointment, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, said: "We are thrilled to have a leader like Eric Mogelof join our team. Erics strong investment acumen, innovative approach to business-building and extensive experience working with institutional, retail, and high net worth clients all over the world make him an ideal choice to continue our momentum, including entering new markets and deepening KKRs presence in existing distribution verticals. We are confident that his experience and his proven ability to forge strong relationships will make him a great addition to our team and an equally good partner to all of our clients.

Both appointments are effective October 19, 2020.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Devisenmarkt diesseits des Atlantiks: EUR tut sich schwer
Fresenius  Drei weitere Krankenhäuser
Noch bis Ende August bis zu 500  Prämie von Scalable Capital sichern
DZ BANK - Trendschub nach Breakout über Widerstandslinie
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Technologiewerte: Die neuen "Versorger"
Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
Schulden retten die Welt
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind
Die EU entdeckt den Bitcoin  und will ihn mit Bürokratie zähmen
Das unheimliche Wachstum der deutschen Staatsbank
Das wäre ein Befreiungsschlag für die Weltwirtschaft
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?

News von

Goldpreis: Wachsende Skepsis unter den Terminmarktprofis
DAX deutlich im Plus - US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlungsmethode lässt Europas Börsen abheben
DAX-Chartanalyse: Zum Glück sind die Ferien bald vorbei
Apple-Aktie: Aktiensplit treibt den Kurs
Newsticker Corona: 2060 neue Positiv-Tests in Spanien

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Apple-Aktiensplit sorgt für Änderungen im Dow -- ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex im August höher -- QIAGEN führt digitalen Corona-Test in den USA ein -- Siltronic, Nordex, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Südzucker dank steigender Preise Kaufgelegenheit: Südzucker-Aktie beflügelt. BASF erhält Zulassung für neues Pflanzenschutzmittel in Deutschland. Microsoft unterstützt 'Fortnite'-Macher in Streit mit Apple. Facebook einigt sich mit Frankreich auf Millionen-Steuernachzahlung. RWE vermarktet gesamten Ökostrom aus niederländischem Windpark. AVEVA kauft OSIsoft für Milliardenbetrag.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/34: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:29 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Apple-Aktiensplit sorgt für Änderungen im Dow -- ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex im August höher -- QIAGEN führt digitalen Corona-Test in den USA ein -- Siltronic, Nordex, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:05 Uhr
Ant-Aktie kommt: Ant Financial gibt Startschuss für Mega-Börsengang - Alibaba-Aktie vorbörslich stärker
Aktie im Fokus
13:59 Uhr
BASF-Aktie im Plus: BASF erhält Zulassung für neues Pflanzenschutzmittel in Deutschland
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
CureVacA2P71U
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AlibabaA117ME