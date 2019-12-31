KKR Elevates Suzanne Donohoe to Global Head of Strategic Growth

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR today announced the promotion of Suzanne Donohoe to a new role as the firms first Global Head of Strategic Growth. Eric Mogelof will succeed Ms. Donohoe and join KKR as a Partner and Global Head of KKRs Client and Partner Group.

As Global Head of Strategic Growth, Ms. Donohoe will be charged with building new businesses for the firm and growing KKRs longstanding strategic investor partnerships that involve some of the largest global institutions in the world. She will also work closely with KKRs Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Presidents on strategy for KKR.

Henry Kravis and George Roberts, Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers of KKR, said: "As we reflected on KKRs last ten years of growth, and the addition of 20 new businesses during that time, we decided we needed to add a leader fully dedicated to our next set of new businesses and the strategies around them. Suzanne was a natural choice. She is a proven business builder who has helped shape what KKR is today, and we look forward to working with her even more closely in this new role.

Suzanne Donohoe joined KKR in 2009 to lead KKRs Client and Partner Group, a global team responsible for supporting and interacting with KKRs Limited Partners. Under her leadership, Ms. Donohoe and her team have raised over $225 billion from a global client base. Today, the group supports 24 investment strategies (up from four in 2008), and it has more than quadrupled the number of clients KKR serves during the same period. Throughout this time, she also led the building of a $15 billion business supporting multi-decade strategic investor partnerships and sponsored a new business offering customized portfolios for clients seeking investments across the alternative asset management landscape. Since 2018, Ms. Donohoe has served as Co-Chair of KKRs Inclusion and Diversity Council, advancing a strategic priority for KKR. She will maintain this responsibility in her new role.

"At KKR, we take our mission of performing for our clients very seriously and Suzanne has always ensured we are delivering the firm for them. She has been an exemplary ambassador for KKR, instilling the confidence and trust of our clients and anyone with whom we do business. In the new role, she will partner with the four of us on new growth initiatives and continue to find innovative ways to work with our largest clients, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR, added.

Mr. Mogelof will join KKR as Global Head of KKRs Client and Partner Group. Mogelof most recently served as head of PIMCO's U.S. Global Wealth Management business and was a member of PIMCOs Executive Committee. He has more than two decades of relevant experience, including serving as head of PIMCO's Asia-Pacific business, co-head of PIMCO's institutional business in the Americas, and head of PIMCO's global advisory effort. Mr. Mogelof is a highly experienced leader and manager of people. During the course of his time at PIMCO, he held several leadership roles spanning multiple geographies, overseeing hundreds of employees.

Of the new appointment, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, said: "We are thrilled to have a leader like Eric Mogelof join our team. Erics strong investment acumen, innovative approach to business-building and extensive experience working with institutional, retail, and high net worth clients all over the world make him an ideal choice to continue our momentum, including entering new markets and deepening KKRs presence in existing distribution verticals. We are confident that his experience and his proven ability to forge strong relationships will make him a great addition to our team and an equally good partner to all of our clients.

Both appointments are effective October 19, 2020.

