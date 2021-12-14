  • Suche
KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in the Lehigh Valley with a New Acquisition

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of a two building, approximately 1.5 million square foot, industrial distribution campus in Allentown, Pennsylvania. KKR acquired the industrial campus through its core plus real estate strategy from GLP Capital Partners (GCP).

Completed in 2019 and 2020, the two buildings feature state-of-the-art design and specifications, including 36 clear height, 190 truck courts and large loading areas. The buildings were each 100% leased at acquisition to a high quality tenant on a long-term basis. Both the tenant and prior ownership have invested significant capital into the campus.

The property is strategically located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, adjacent to the I-78 interstate highway, providing access to major East Coast metropolitan areas. New York, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia are all within a one to three hour drive. The acquisition increases KKRs industrial real estate footprint in Pennsylvania to just over three million square feet.

"We are excited to grow our portfolio in one of the countrys top distribution markets with this high quality asset, said Ben Brudney, a Director in the Real Estate group at KKR who oversees the firms industrial investments in the United States. "We believe that state-of-the-art distribution centers in highly infill locations with strong demand and barriers to new supply will continue to benefit from the acceleration of e-Commerce penetration.

Across its funds, KKR has acquired approximately 47 million square feet of industrial property in strategic locations across major metropolitan areas in the U.S. and today owns approximately 32 million square feet of assets. Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate assets under management to approximately $36 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of September 30, 2021. The global real estate team consists of over 135 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit businesses.

CBRE National Partners brokered the transaction on behalf of the Seller.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

