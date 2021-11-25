  • Suche
25.11.2021 07:30

KKR Invests in Taylors Education Group

Global investment firm KKR and premium Southeast Asian private educator, Taylors Education Group ("TEG), today announced the signing of agreements under which KKR will acquire a minority stake in Taylors Schools. Taylors Schools owns and operates six award-winning international schools  Garden International School, Nexus International School Singapore, Nexus International School Malaysia, Australian International School Malaysia, Taylors International School Kuala Lumpur, and Taylors International School Puchong. KKRs investment positions Taylors Schools to accelerate growth and regional expansion.

Focused on the K-12 education system, Taylors Schools seeks to empower its learners to become productive leaders in the global community through innovative and creative teaching and learning methods, preparing them for future opportunities. Taylors Schools is a member of TEG, a leading private education institution in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. Other education-focused verticals under the TEG umbrella include Taylors University, Taylors College, The British University Vietnam and Taylors Hostel Management, among others. These education institutions continue to be wholly owned by TEG.

Commenting on the investment, Dato Loy Teik Ngan, Executive Chairman of Taylors Schools, said, "Over the years, Taylors Schools has grown in significance as a provider of top-class international school education in Malaysia and Singapore. With the intention to expand our portfolio of international schools in the ASEAN region, we are honoured that KKR has decided to collaborate with us in the next phase of our growth. We view their choice as a firm endorsement of the strategy of our K-12 schools platform. We believe that their commitment to building and sustaining long-term strategic partnerships suits us. They will complement our strength in education operations with their regional network, expertise in mergers & acquisitions as well as their access to capital.

"TEG will remain as the controlling shareholder of Taylors Schools and we are pleased that the current management team will continue managing our schools. We will ensure that the world class K-12 international education that we are known for and our community of parents and students have come to expect is sustained, he added.

SJ Lim, Managing Director at KKR, added, "We are excited by this opportunity to share our knowledge and provide a capital solution for Taylors Schools in its ambition to further expand into the region and provide quality educational experiences to more students. Under the leadership of Taylors Schools management team, all four brands have consistently achieved strong academic outcomes and we are confident that it is primed for more success. KKR also looks to leverage our operational experience, global network, and education expertise to further enhance Taylors Schools offerings.

Among its other areas of focus in Southeast Asia, KKR looks to support leading family businesses who contribute meaningfully to the regions economic prosperity, in their efforts to build sustainable businesses into the next generation. KKRs diversified and multi-asset investment platform provides KKR with the flexibility to support ambitious companies with a suite of comprehensive, bespoke financing solutions, further enhanced by its global experience and operational capabilities. In the education space, KKR has built up a strong track record in Asia and globally, including through investments in Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International), a leading Indian education services provider, Cognita Schools, a UK-based global private schools group, EQuest Education, a leading educational services provider in Vietnam, and Education Perfect, a leading education technology firm in Australia and New Zealand. KKR invests in Taylors Schools from its managed funds.

Rothschild & Co. is the sole financial advisor to Taylors Schools and its shareholders on the transaction.

About Taylors Education Group

Taylor's Education Group is one of the largest private education groups in Malaysia with 20,000 students. It has established itself as a provider of highly regarded quality education and in the last decade has grown its operations to Singapore and Vietnam. With an unsurpassed track record built up over seven decades, Taylors has earned the reputation as the leading private educational provider in Malaysia, and offers a breadth of education institutions from pre-school to postgraduate courses. Among its tertiary institutions, Taylor's University is currently ranked the #1 private university in Malaysia & South East Asia by QS World University Rankings 2022 and, together with Taylor's College, has consistently been the winner of the People's Choice awards over the last decade, as well as received recognition from multiple professional bodies around the world.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

