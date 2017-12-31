Global investment firm KKR today announced the launch of Cue & Co., the
first one-stop digital marketing company for the Chinese market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006664/en/
KKRs investment will bring together four highly complementary industry
leaders Qi-xin, AnG, WIN, and Wina Tech to create a multi-brand
company with wide-ranging capabilities.
-
Qi-xin is a leading digital ad agency, which focuses on
providing full-stop media solutions including search engine
optimization, APP distribution, feed ad, and other services. To learn
more, click here.
-
AnG is a leading digital marketing company, focusing on
precision targeting and marketing efficiency improvement utilizing big
data technology. To learn more, click here.
-
WIN is a leading brand management company with deep experience
serving leading life-style, luxury, consumer goods, and beauty brands
clients across China. To learn more, click here.
-
Wina Tech is a market leading SSP and No.1 commercial WiFi
traffic operator in China that provides data collection and big data
analytics to deliver a unique marketing network. To learn more, click here.
Through this partnership, each company will be better positioned to
serve new and existing clients with increased benefits of scale, greater
technological resources, and new and integrated capabilities that will
be developed over time. While retaining their unique brands, the four
firms will immediately begin collaborating to offer a full range of
digital marketing solutions to their clients, which includes leading
consumer brands, financial institutions, gaming companies and internet
service providers.
Increasing online accessibility and consumption growth in China is
changing how businesses interact with consumers. These trends have
driven the marketing industry towards more interactive, visual,
data-driven content and performance-based advertising, however, Chinas
fragmented digital marketing industry still lags behind the countrys
rapid digital growth and transformation in consumer habits. By gathering
data across its services, the Company will measure the performance of
campaigns and provide actionable insights and solutions to clients.
Sky Shi, CEO of Cue & Co. and founder of AnG, said, "Were confident
that by uniting these four leading companies while also leveraging KKRs
expertise across industries, we will form an unmatched partnership with
exceptional resources, technology and media expertise, which will enable
us to better support clients in Chinas rapidly evolving digital
marketing industry. At the same time, we expect that bringing together
these teams will achieve efficiencies and new potential for
collaborations with the combined resources we will have to deploy.
Paul Yang, KKR Member and Head of Greater China, commented, "We are
strong believers in the digital transformation taking place in China.
Internet and mobile consumption is rising steadily and ad spending in
China continues to shift toward digital formats at an unprecedented
speed. We are excited to partner with a group of talented entrepreneurs
and businesses with sound underlying technology to create a fully
integrated and leading player in digital marketing that brings greater
solutions to clients across the country during this exciting time for
the industry.
Qi-xin founder Yang Yang, WIN founder Jia Ouyang, and Wina founder
Victor Shao added, "KKRs strategic vision complements our own. Their
investment brings benefits not only in terms of fresh capital but also
operational expertise, as well as their global network of partners in
technology and consumer businesses. There is a significant opportunity
to create an industry leader in digital marketing and our partnership
will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on favorable industry trends,
deepen existing client relationships, and serve new clients as we
further develop synergies across all four businesses.
KKR has been investing in China through its pan-regional private equity
funds since 2007, deploying more than US$3.3 billion to support leading
companies and entrepreneurs in Greater China through its private equity
platform. As the Chinese economy undergoes significant transformation,
the country continues to play an important role in KKRs Asia Pacific
strategy and this investment to create a digital marketing player is a
natural extension of KKRs long track record investing in technology and
consumer businesses.
KKR makes the investment from its US$9.3 billion Asian Fund III. The
terms of the investment were not disclosed.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager
partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive
investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and
driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR
invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund
investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities
through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments
may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional
information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website
at www.kkr.com and
on Twitter @KKR_Co.
About Cue & Co.
Cue & Co. is a leading one-stop digital marketing company in China
formed by a partnership of four complementary industry leaders with
global investment firm KKR. Cues founding members include Qi-xin, a
leading digital ad agency; AnG, a leading digital marketing agency; WIN,
a leading brand management company; and Wina Tech, a leading SSP and
commercial WiFi operator. Combined, these four businesses give Cue a
differentiated approach to digital marketing in China with increased
scale, greater technological resources and new integrated capabilities
to deliver for customers a full suite of digital marketing solutions.
Cue clients include leading consumer brands, financial institutions,
online game companies and internet service providers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006664/en/